ALTON - For more than 20 years, YWCA has set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence — a week when YWCAs join as part of a global movement with World YWCA to end violence against women and girls. This year, Week Without Violence will take place from October 18-23, 2021.

YWCA believes that everyone deserves to be safe and free from racism, violence, abuse, and threats. However, compounding issues of violence against women and racism continue to impact the lives of countless women and their families across the US. Women and girls of all ages, income levels, racial and ethnic communities, sexual orientations, gender identities, and religious affiliations experience violence in the form of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, and trafficking, which is compounded by experiences of racism and racial violence.

To bring awareness to the Week Without Violence, YWCA and Piasa Martial Arts are hosting free Self-Defense Classes on Wednesday, October 27 from 6 -7 pm and from 7-8 pm in the YWCA Gym, 304 E. Third St for women and girls 14 years and older. Mother and daughter teams are welcome.

Johnny Hatten and 2 female Black Belts from Piasa Martial Arts will go over the “ABCs of Self-Defense - Awareness, Boundaries, and Counter” as well as hands-on, scenario-based self-defense training. Attendees will be using their hands, feet, elbows, and knees. Tennis shoes and comfortable clothing are required. Piasa Martial Arts will supply shields/equipment to help practice. Seating will be provided to allow attendees the opportunity to rest if needed.

Registration is required for these free sessions. Please register by calling YWCA at 618.465.7774 or using this link to register online https://tinyurl.com/2jysm5rw.

