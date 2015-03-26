Teens and parents who want to meet Chelsea Crockett, a vibrant, down-to-earth youtube.com celebrity who tries to carry a positive message, can do that from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Frew’s Bridal in Downtown Alton.

Crockett will be at the meet and greet during that time and will sign autographs for her fans. Crockett has more than 1 million YouTube followers.

Erin Frew, one of the owners of Frew’s Bridal with her husband, said Taylor J., an on air radio personality from WILD 104.9 will be broadcasting live with Chelsea and her fans. Riverbender.com will also be there with a personal interview with Chelsea and videotape highlights of the event that will be posted on Riverbender.com and EdGlenToday.com.

Frew plans to give away a free prom dress and is having its largest prom dress and tuxedo sale of the season the same day. Paul Mitchell School of St. Louis will also be there providing free hairstyles, a braid bar and makeup ideas for girls going to prom.

“It’s going to be a really fun event,” Frew said. “We hope to have as many people there as possible. This will be nice for the community to meet a new celebrity from youtube. She is a huge role model for children. She is wholesome and fun and a positive personality for the kids.”

Frew said it is incredible how she has become such a sensation for teenage girls and tweens. Chelsea’s reality show called “BeautyLicious Offline” aired for the first time last night on HLN and it was a smash, Frew added. Twice, the television show producers filmed at Frew’s Bridal.

Chelsea has recently done interviews with Nancy Grace, Robin Meade, multiple magazines and many other celebrities.

During the reality show, Chelsea tried on dresses at Frew’s Bridal.

Chelsea’s father, Brandon, is one of her most ardent supporters, and also manages her career dealings, which have just skyrocketed. She is going to have a makeup, jewelry and clothing line that is coming out soon.

“She is doing well,” Brandon said in an interview on Thursday. “She has a good head on her shoulders. She wants to bring a positive influence to teenage girls.”

Brandon said the key to her success is that Chelsea is “real.”

“She talks and relates to people and tries to understand her audience,” he said. “She brings strong videos and she is also strong in her faith. She doesn’t overbear, but she brings a positive faith-based message to people if they are available.”

Chelsea and her family attend Maryville Baptist Church. She goes to school at Triad High School and her father said she is just like all the other students, many with rural backgrounds.

This summer, Chelsea plans to do a mission trip to remote areas of Alaska and spend time with tribes talking about suicide, alcohol use and other important youth topics of today’s generation. She will bring a faith-based positive message on the trip.

While she has a huge following on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, her father said that is not what is most important to her, but to be close with her audience.

“The way you see her on film is the way she is,” he said. “She is not acting. She relates to people and tries to understand her audience.”

