GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Building Futures YouthBuild AmeriCorps students participated in the annual Alton Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up on April 21. They focused on the Hunterstown neighborhood, near the Scott Bibb Center. Pictured are Isaiah Slater, Kyan O'Bannon, Aden Rochowiak, Nicholas Shea, Terrance Johnson, Rocky Hoffstot, Casio Manley, Vaughan Kuykendall, Tabitha Latchford and Sabastian Manning. For more information about YouthBuild AmeriCorps and L&C Adult Education, contact Pathway Resource Development Director Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150 or sdavis@lc.edu.