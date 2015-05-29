Youthbuild students challenge Mayors and help Food Pantry Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Andrew Middleton (shaking hands with McCormick), of Alton, and fellow YouthBuild students organized a food drive challenge with Mayor McCormick and Alton Mayor Brant Walker. Each mayor met the challenge and the students were able to donate approximately 80 pounds of food to the Crisis Food Center in Alton, Illinois. Middleton said he and his fellow students just wanted to do something to give back to the community and help others. Food donations are accepted year round at the center located at 21 E. 6th Street in Alton. For more information on the Building Futures YouthBuild program, call (618) 468-4150. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip