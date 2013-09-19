Building Futures YouthBuild, a non-traditional GED training program, is holding an Internship and Job Placement Meet and Greet from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 in the Advanced Technology Center, Trimpe 141, on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus.

The meet and greet objective is to provide an opportunity for businesses to meet and speak with YouthBuild students and staff while discussing internship and mentoring opportunities.

“The Building Futures YouthBuild program would like to discuss the possibility of a student’s placement as an intern within your company,” said Kris Fields, director of the Building Futures YouthBuild program at Lewis and Clark. “If your business does not have an internship program, YouthBuild would like to explore the variety of pathways available to implement and provide a co-op internship program within your organization.”

The Building Futures YouthBuild program is offered through the Adult Education Department at L&C. The program offers GED preparation and career and workforce readiness and leadership development, through contextualized hands-on pre-apprenticeship construction training in basic facilities maintenance.

YouthBuild students participate in professional development objectives and core competencies through community leadership projects, community event committees, community cleanups and child advocacy initiatives. The YouthBuild internship objective is to provide students with work experience to place on their resumes and increase their abilities to acquire long-term employment opportunities.

The L&C Adult Education division’s Building Futures YouthBuild program is a federally funded grant initiative designed to assist and develop the young adult population. For more information about the meet and greet or the Building Futures YouthBuild program, call Student Services Coordinator Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4193.

