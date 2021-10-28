

JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said a 14-year-old subject stepped out in front of a car near the Cheney Mansion on U.S. Route 67 and was struck at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. He was transported from the scene to Jersey Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but for additional treatment, the chief said.

Chief Blackorby labeled the situation as an accident and the young person was warned for not using the crosswalk.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Blackorby advised that kids going from lunch definitely use the crosswalks and also urged motorists to please yield for any pedestrian crossing on the busy Route 67 roadway.

More like this: