Youth Canoe Adventure to be Held at Two Rivers NWR
Brussels, Ill.- Kids ages 12-16 are invited to Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge for a half-day canoe outing Tuesday, June 25 from 9 a.m.-noon.
A refuge ranger will lead the group on a tour of Swan Lake to see the wetland alive with wildlife.
Participants will learn proper paddling techniques and canoeing safety.
This event is free. Canoes and life jackets will be provided.
Space is limited; call 618-883-2524 by June 21 to register.