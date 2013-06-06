Youth Canoe Adventure to be Held at Two Rivers NWR Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Brussels, Ill.- Kids ages 12-16 are invited to Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge for a half-day canoe outing Tuesday, June 25 from 9 a.m.-noon. A refuge ranger will lead the group on a tour of Swan Lake to see the wetland alive with wildlife. Article continues after sponsor message Participants will learn proper paddling techniques and canoeing safety. This event is free. Canoes and life jackets will be provided. Space is limited; call 618-883-2524 by June 21 to register. Print Version Submit a News Tip