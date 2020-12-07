ST. LOUIS, MO - The nonprofit organization Youth Be Heard recently announced its 2020 Art & Writing Contest winners. The annual competition is open to teens and young adults, ages 13 to 21, and encourages participants to submit entries in a best any art category, best line art, and best short writing. The Youth Be Heard Art & Writing Contest serves as a launchpad for furthering these young artists' and author's future success by providing them with access to editing, mentorship, and youth leadership opportunities.

“There is so much talent out there in youth. This contest is a chance for them to rise to a challenge, take a creative risk, and showcase their work,” said Renee Childs, Founder & Executive Director of Youth Be Heard. “We were blown away by the number of great submissions and were deliberate about the judging process. We made all submissions anonymous and had each category evaluated independently by three or more qualified judges.”

The Youth Be Heard Art & Writing Contest received nearly 200 submissions from across the nation. Of those, 13 were chosen as a finalist in the art competition, and ten were selected in the writing portion. The overall winners were:

Open art: “I Miss Her” by Helen Ngo, 16

One-line art: “Before the Fall” by Tiffany Huynh, 18

Writing: “The Great Dragon and the Heavenly Empress” by Alisha Wong, 16

The art and writing works were judged by an impressive panel of creative-industry experts, including Thad Duhigg, a professor and area head of sculpture at SIUE; Maisy Card, renowned novelist; Chris A. Baxter, a finance professional and published author; and Bridget Kraft, a professional weaver, and dye artist. The winning submissions are currently showcased on the You Be Heard website, youthbeheard.org.

About Youth Be Heard

Youth Be Heard is a 501©(3) established in 2018 with a vision for all youth to believe in their value and potential. With its beginnings in the Metro East, Youth Be Heard is now elevating youth creative expression nationwide. Through mentorship, programs, and opportunities to showcase their work, Youth Be Heard cultivates youth voices to help reshape the media landscape to include more diverse perspectives and mindful contributors to the narratives shaping our society. Please find us at youthbeheard.org, on Facebook @youthbeheard, and Instagram @youth.be.heard.

