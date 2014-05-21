Macoupin Economic Development Partnership is celebrating its 5th birthday with a dinner party everybody’s invited to join. The event takes place on Friday, June 13, 2014. Social hour begins at 5 PM, with dinner beginning at 6 PM. Bring your dancing shoes because after dinner the dance floor will open to the sounds of Motown with StreetBeat.

Along with a live band, a silent auction representing our Macoupin businesses will be open for bidding. Plainview Vineyard and Winery will keep the drinks flowing offering a selection of Macoupin Made wines and beer. River Dean Catering and Concessions will have you asking for seconds with their culinary delights.

The MEDP Dinner Party will be held at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 North Macoupin Street. This event is a fundraiser to support economic development in Macoupin County. Table sponsorships are $400 for 8 seats or $50 a person. Advance ticket sales only. Space is limited, so reserve your table today. Deadline or order tickets is Friday, June 6. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Shari Albrecht at 217-556-8696.

