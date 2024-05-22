Whether you're interested in family-friendly activities, cultural celebrations, or outdoor adventures, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of events, visit Riverbender Events.

Featured

BK & Ferrario & Circa Sports Illinois Weekend at Mac's Downtown! - You can hang with members of “BK & Ferrario” and Circa Sports Illinois on Friday, May 24th, and Saturday, May 25th at Mac’s Downtown in Alton, IL! Come watch the biggest rivalry in baseball as Chicago takes on St. Louis and enjoy an epic complimentary food spread + download and fund the Circa Sports Illinois app to receive exclusive merchandise! It’s all happening on Friday from 5-7 pm with BK and Alex Ferrario, and then again on Saturday from 4-6 pm with Alex and Tanner Hendrickson with Circa Sports at Mac’s Downtown! If you or someone you know may have a problem with gambling, call 1-800-gambler or text ILGAMB to 833234. Learn more: Event Details

MoneyShot LIVE - Grab your dancing shoes! MoneyShot is back at Post 1308! Enjoy great food and drinks while you dance the night away with your friends and family on one of the largest dance floors in the area!

The Riverside Fleamarket - The Loading Dock is host to one of the region’s largest flea markets! On the fourth weekend of the month explore over 60 vendors for guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts, collectibles, clothing, decór, and more!

Scott Reinke Ride to Fight Suicide - Please join us on May 25th on our 4th Annual Scott Reinke Memorial Ride To Fight Suicide. This year's event will start at Ted's Motorcycle World with food, beverages, shirts (limited), and registration from 9:00am to 11:30am. The organized ride will leave at 12:00pm and have designated stops along the way. First Stop: The Barefoot - 1:00pm - 3:00pm (Door Prizes at 2:45pm); Second Stop: The Hawg Pit - 3:45pm - 5:45pm (Door Prizes at 5:30pm); Final Stop and After Party: Chico's Bar and Grill - 6:30pm - 8:30pm (Raffle and 50/50 at 8:15pm).

James Killion Day - Calling all Alton Community members, friends, and neighbors of James Killion Park! Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual James Killion Day on May 25th! Join us for an afternoon of celebration and remembrance as we honor the late James Killion Junior. The festivities kick off at 1 PM with a special "meet and greet" session from 1 PM to 2 PM, where you'll have the opportunity to connect with James Killion's family. At 2 PM, the program segment will begin, filled with engaging activities and heartfelt tributes. Don't miss out on this wonderful pre-Memorial Day celebration! Come enjoy refreshments, make new connections, and celebrate the legacy of James Killion.

Back in the Saddle LIVE - We hope you can join us for an evening of delicious food, tasty drinks, and amazing live country music as Back in the Saddle makes their return to the B&H patio!

Events on May. 24, 2024

Pick up a fascinating S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits at either library location while supplies last. This initiative is perfect for Grades 2-6, offering engaging activities like Spring Slime, Grass Head Plants, and Chromatography Butterflies. For more details, email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720.

Join hundreds of other Republicans from across Illinois for the premier Republican event of 2024 at the Illinois GOP State Convention at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Featuring game-changing training sessions and home-run hospitality events, this is your chance to participate in shaping the State Party for the next four years.

Celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week at Post Commons on May 24 from 8 AM to 10 AM. Enjoy a live broadcast of KMOV Channel 4 Great Day St. Louis and discover all the adventures available in the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois. Free pastries and coffee will be provided!

Experience mind-bending exhibits at the Museum of Illusions Grand Opening at the St. Louis Foundry. Open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on May 24, this new location will feature a unique array of exhibits that challenge your perception and engage your senses. Ticketing information is available on their website.

Join us for a peaceful experience at the Meditate in Nature event at the Milton Community Garden. This silent meditation focuses on grounding and being present in nature. Bring a blanket or camping chair and dress for the weather. In case of rain, the event will be canceled. The meditation costs $5 per person, payable via cash or Venmo.

Come to the Bethalto Jaycees Country Fair 2024 at Bethalto Park on May 24 from 6-11 PM. Enjoy carnival rides, food trucks, local vendors, and live entertainment. Wristbands are $30 each and available for specific time slots throughout the weekend.

Spend your Friday night with friends and family at the Freddy Vs. w/Safety Always Off, Reholder & Socket event at the Conservatory. With doors opening at 6 PM and music starting at 7 PM, enjoy great drinks and vibes for just $10. This event is for those 21 and older.

It's a party on the patio with Flip The Frog LIVE at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, on May 24 from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Gather your friends, grab a few cold ones, and enjoy an evening of lively music and fun!

Enjoy great tunes at Dave Hudson LIVE at Grip & Sip in Cottage Hills on May 24. Dave Hudson will be performing live acoustic music from 6-9 PM, making it a perfect evening to relax with some great music and drinks.

Step back into the glitz and glam of the Roaring Twenties at the IKF Karaoke Cup Season 2 Final Qualifying Round at Pump House in Wood River on May 24 at 9 PM. Sip on iconic libations and compete for swanky prizes. The night kicks off with free pinball at 9 PM, and regular karaoke will follow the competition.

Events on May. 25, 2024

Pick up a kit with supplies and instructions for the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits, where children in grades 2-6 can explore the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math from the comfort of their own home. For more information, email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720.

Learn essential backcountry and isolated situation skills with the Wilderness First Aid Course at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, taught by a professional instructor from Wilderness Medical Associates. This two-day intensive course costs $250 for members and $270 for non-members.

Celebrate the start of the season at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! which begins on May 11th in Alton, IL. Enjoy a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal produce, handcrafted artwork, live music, and much more every Saturday morning until October 21st.

Join the community for the 28th season of The Land of Goshen Community Market in Downtown Edwardsville, IL, on May 25th. Enjoy fresh produce, cut flowers, tasty treats, baked goods, and live music from 8 am to 12 pm.

Celebrate the Citygarden Expansion Grand Opening in Saint Louis, MO, on May 25th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Enjoy live music, giveaways, flamingos, food, and drinks as you explore new and returning sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists.

Discover great finds at the Flea/Farmer's Market at Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill, IL, on May 25th from 9 am to 1 pm. With over 40 booths inside and outside the store, you'll find antiques, handmade crafts, food vendors, and more.

Immerse yourself in creativity at the Grand Opening of the Grafton Art Gallery! on May 25th in Grafton, IL. Explore stunning exhibitions featuring local and Veteran artists, interactive art installations, and enjoy music and entertainment.

Experience the Mobile Dairy Classroom at HealthWorks! Kids' Museum in St. Louis, MO, on May 25th from 10 am to 11 am. Enjoy a presentation from the Southwest/Southland Dairy Farmers and free ice cream from Blue Bell Ice Cream, all included with general admission.

Join the fun at the 2nd Annual ZIENAPALOOZA on May 25th at City Park in Edwardsville, IL. This event features food trucks, live music, 50+ vendors, a bounce house, kid's corner, specialty cocktails, and exclusive ZIENA goodie bags and discounts.

Celebrate at the Bethalto Jaycees Country Fair 2024 on May 25th from 1-11 pm at Bethalto Park in Bethalto, IL. Enjoy carnival rides, food trucks, local vendors, and live entertainment with wristbands available for various times throughout the fair.

Enjoy an afternoon of painting and wine at Paint & Sip on May 25th at Grafton Winery The Vineyards in Grafton, IL. Create a unique design on an 11x14 canvas while enjoying food and beverages from the venue.

Join the musical evening at Chronyx w/The Breakdowwns, The Hangovers & Four Degrees Colder on May 25th at the Conservatory in Alton, IL. This 21+ event starts at 6 pm with live music beginning at 7 pm.

Don't miss Jazz at The Vineyards Featuring Saxophonist Tim Cunningham on May 25th from 6 pm to 9 pm at Grafton Winery The Vineyards in Grafton, IL. Get your tickets in advance for an evening of great jazz music in a beautiful setting.

Events on May. 26, 2024

Join us for the annual Bethalto Jaycees Country Fair 2024 at Bethalto Park on May 26th, 2024, from 1-8 pm. Enjoy carnival rides, food trucks, local vendors, and live entertainment. Don't miss out on the fun!

Celebrate at Collinsville's 5th Annual Firework Festival on May 26th, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Collinsville Aqua Park and Eastport Plaza area. Enjoy exclusive access to the Aqua Park Leisure Pool with VIP tickets, along with food, drinks, and more for an unforgettable evening.

Experience a unique musical evening with the Edwardsville Symphony "A Concert of Orange" at City Park by Edwardsville Public Library on May 26th, 2024. Witness a mentor concert featuring select Edwardsville High School string students, conducted by Dr. Megan Maddaleno.

Meet new people at the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! event on the new patio at Riviera Maya in Alton on May 26th, 2024. Connect with others and enjoy a relaxed Sunday evening!

