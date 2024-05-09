From delightful brunches celebrating Mother's Day to intriguing paranormal investigations, the array of events listed offers something captivating for everyone. For a complete listing of all the exciting activities and details, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Join the vibrant Erin Jo: Fun at FLOCK for an evening of live music and community spirit at Flock Food Truck Park in Alton, Illinois. Erin Jo will be performing both new originals and everyone’s favorite songs from 6 to 9 PM. This is a perfect opportunity for friends and family to gather, enjoy great music, and support local talent. Erin Jo expresses her excitement, saying, "I love playing in my local community and I'm excited to see you at Flock!" Don’t miss out on this delightful musical event.

Step back in time and enjoy a classic tale of Hollywood's golden era with Alton Little Theater Presents: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN. Directed by Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes, this production is set in the late 1920s during the transition from silent films to "talkies." Watch as Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont navigate the tricky waters of this new cinematic world. While Don easily adapts to the age of musicals, Lina struggles, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming mix-up involving aspiring actress Kathy Selden who dubs over Lina's voice. Performances are scheduled for various dates, with evening shows and matinees available. It's a timeless tale of love, ambition, and the magic of cinema.

Garden enthusiasts and plant lovers, mark your calendars for the Plant Pre-Order Pick Ups at Theodora Farms. If you've pre-ordered plants from our website, you can pick them up during store hours from Tuesday to Friday, 10 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM. This is the perfect opportunity to enhance your garden with beautiful and healthy plants, ready for you to take home and enjoy.

Celebrate this Mother's Day Brunch at the elegant Vera Lee Meeting & Event Venue in Alton, Illinois. Treat your mom to a lavish brunch spread featuring a mix of breakfast and lunch favorites complemented by decadent desserts. Enjoy bottomless mimosas, both champagne and non-alcoholic options, and capture the moment with a mini photo session by HMCruz Photography, offering same-day prints. There's even a chance to win a handcrafted piece of jewelry from JC's Jewelry & Repair. It’s a day of indulgence, joy, and family, making it a Mother's Day to remember.

Events on May. 10, 2024

On May 10, 2024, dive into the world of creativity and innovation with S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits, an engaging event for young learners in grades 2-6 who are passionate about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Get your hiking gear ready and join the adventure with Senior Services Plus - HIKING CLUB at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where the trails promise an exhilarating experience amidst nature.

Show your support for local heroes by participating in the 1st Annual Alton Firefighters Local 1255 Golf Scramble at Woodlands Golf Club in Alton, where competitors can enjoy a day of golf and a chance to win impressive payouts.

Bring your little ones to the Niedringhaus Building for a fun-filled morning at Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers, designed to stimulate young minds through interactive play.

Join the enchanting Story Time at Lucy's Playhouse, where Ms. Mary Kay and Panda Bear bring stories to life in a magical setting at Haskell Playhouse in Alton.

Contribute to a noble cause while remembering a cherished community member at the Blood Drive in Memory of Bethany Bohn in Godfrey, an event dedicated to replenishing our local blood supply.

Don't miss the chance to find unique treasures at the ESTATE SALE- EVERYTHING MUST GO! in East Alton, where everything from antiques to craft supplies awaits your discovery.

Make this Mother's Day special by visiting Mother's Day Weekend After Hours at Ruby Wren in Godfrey, where you can find the perfect gift for the amazing women in your life.

Experience the thrill of the Spring Carnival at Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield, featuring live music and a variety of vendors for a festive weekend outing.

Step back in time and learn about the life of one of America’s founding fathers at An Evening with Thomas Jefferson in Alton, a unique educational opportunity hosted by the Genealogy & Local History Library.

Enjoy a symphony of flavors and melodies at the Coffee Concert! at Alton High School, where talented student musicians will perform while you indulge in coffee and desserts.

Laugh out loud at the fast-paced, interactive improv show, Live ComedySportz Match at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, promising a night full of humor and competition.

Events on May. 11, 2024

Get ready to delve into the world of gardening at the Mississippi Valley Garden Club Plant Sale, where you can explore a variety of perennials, annuals, and more from the local gardeners' personal collections.

Don't miss the opening of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season!, featuring a delightful mix of fresh produce, handmade goods, and live entertainment, perfect for a family outing.

Join the fitness community at UFIT Annual Outdoor Event for a dynamic workout session that promises to energize and inspire participants of all fitness levels.

Celebrate the start of the season at Opening Day at The Land of Goshen Community Market, where the charm of Edwardsville comes alive with fresh farm products and unique artisan crafts.

Young anglers can experience the thrill of fishing at the Fishing Derby at Glik Park, where they can try their luck catching the biggest or the most fish of the day.

Explore a treasure trove of unique items at the Annual Spring Vendor Market in Livingston, featuring an eclectic mix of vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage finds.

Treat your mother to a special day at Celebrate Mother’s Day at Charlie Rae!, where you can enjoy jewelry, flowers, and delicious desserts.

Discover a wide range of local goods from over 40 vendors at the Flea/Farmer's Market in Bunker Hill, a perfect outing for those who cherish community markets.

Experience a delightful mix of automobiles and artistry at the Fenders & Flowers Expo in Hardin, where classic cars meet creative crafts and delicious food.

Witness a historical reenactment at the Lewis & Clark Departure Event in Hartford, commemorating an iconic journey with activities and demonstrations for all ages.

Support a good cause while giving back to the community at the Fire Department Blood Drive in Roxana, where your donation could save lives.

Join the celebration of health and community at the Hispanic Health Festival in Fairmont City, featuring health screenings and cultural activities.

Teenagers are invited to make their voices heard by joining the TAG = Teen Advisory Group at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, where they can impact library services and programs.

Beer and barbecue enthusiasts shouldn't miss the Beer B Que Competition in Waterloo, where they can savor delicious flavors and craft brews.

Celebrate Mother's Day at Mothers Day Lunch & Dinner at Abigail's Tap Room in Grafton, with a special menu and live music on the deck.

Be a part of the eco-friendly movement at the Soothing Sprout Grand Opening, where sustainable shopping meets community spirit in East Alton.

Upgrade your tech knowledge at the Computer Classes: Smartphones: Androids at the Genealogy & Local History Library in Alton, perfect for those looking to master their devices.

Enjoy a rockin' good time with Cabin Fever Live at the Hawg Pit in Grafton, where live music sets the perfect weekend vibe.

Support a heartfelt cause at the Chicken and Beverage Benefit for Pam Wallace-Browning in Pontoon Beach, a community effort to aid a beloved local facing health challenges.

Light up the night at the 6th Annual Glow Run/Walk in Brighton, where glowing outfits and spirited participants make for a memorable evening.

Join a night of mysterious exploration with the Silver Material w/ Unkown & Sailing, Haffie and Prude at the Conservatory in Alton, offering an eclectic mix of musical talent.

Support a local community member in need at the Mouse Races at Edwardsville Moose Lodge, where fun races and auctions come together for a charitable cause.

Step back in time and into the future at the Twigs Back to the Future Gala, an event in Alton supporting children's nutrition and education programs.

Enjoy a melodious evening at the New Horizon Band Spring Concert in Godfrey, featuring a selection of classic and contemporary tunes.

Experience an eerie night of ghost hunting at the Cheney Mansion VIP Paranormal Investigation in Jerseyville, a rare opportunity to explore the supernatural in a historic setting.

Events on May. 12, 2024

On May 12, 2024, the Litchfield Pickers Market will open its season in Downtown Litchfield, IL, featuring a variety of antique sales and crafts, alongside live music and delicious food from local vendors.

If you're in Alton, IL, consider celebrating Mother's Day at Mac's Mother's Day Brunch from 9 AM to 1 PM, where you can enjoy a special brunch that honors all the incredible moms.

Alternatively, you can head over to East Alton, IL for the Mother's Day Brunch at Food A Fare, which offers a no-reservation-needed buffet from 9 AM to 1 PM.

In Edwardsville, IL, you can treat your mother to a scrumptious meal at Mother's Day @ 1818 OffShore, where they serve an array of special dishes from 11 AM to 8 PM.

For a more scenic dining experience, visit Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Aerie's Resort in Grafton, IL, which includes a trip up the Grafton SkyTour and features live music and a range of brunch items from 11 AM to 3 PM.

At 1933 House of Bourbon in Edwardsville, IL, enjoy bottomless mimosas and a surf and turf special all day, making it a perfect destination for Mother's Day.

And if you're interested in a mix of theater and music, check out the performance of Singin' in the Rain at the Alton Little Theater in Alton, IL, which showcases the endearing story of Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies.

