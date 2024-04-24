From engaging scavenger hunts and vibrant music festivals to enriching educational workshops and lively yard sales, the upcoming events in the Riverbend promise a delightful mix of entertainment and learning opportunities for everyone. For a complete listing of these exciting events, visit Riverbender.com/events.

Mississippi Masters invites golf enthusiasts to participate in the 7th Annual Golf Tournament at Lockhaven Golf Club. This four-person scramble features cash payouts, a skins game with a 100% return, and various contests for long drives and closest-to-hole challenges on par 3s. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Both teams and individual players can register through the provided link.

LIVE MUSIC @ FLOCK is set to be an evening filled with fantastic music and good vibes at FLOCK in Alton. The event features artists such as JOEL, Elliott Pearson, and Dara Shininger. Beginning at 11 a.m. for lunch, music starts at 6 p.m. and goes until close at 9 p.m., ensuring a night full of entertainment, great food, drinks, and yard games.

BuzzTones at Post 1308 promises an electrifying night with the return of The Buzztones at Post 1308 in Alton. Known for their vibrant energy and engaging performances, The Buzztones are a must-see for music lovers looking for an enjoyable evening out.

9th Annual Plant Sale at Three Rivers Community Farm in Elsah is the go-to event for garden enthusiasts. They offer a variety of organically raised herbs, vegetables, annual flowers, and native perennials. Also available are organic gardening supplies such as potting soil and fertilizers. The plants for sale are of unique varieties, not commonly found in mainstream stores.

Lumber & Building Materials Auction offers a unique opportunity at Harman Auction Center in Shipman. This event features a vast selection of lumber and building materials, including semi-loads of doors and windows. Interested bidders can preview the items prior to the auction and partake in the bidding process starting at 9:00 a.m.

Spring Vendor Market in Alton offers a diverse selection of products, ranging from macaroons, baked goods, art, and jewelry to handmade soaps, home decor, and more. This event aims to become a monthly attraction, providing a platform for vendors and a shopping haven for visitors. Detailed information for interested vendors is available on the event's website.

The Riverside Flea Market hosted at The Loading Dock in Grafton is one of the area’s largest flea markets. It features over 60 vendors selling a wide array of items including antiques, crafts, collectibles, clothing, and home décor, ensuring a treasure trove of finds for every shopper.

Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt is a thrilling event for patrons aged eighteen and older at Hayner Library. Participants engage in a town-wide scavenger hunt with a chance to win amazing prizes. For each item found, attendees will earn a raffle ticket, and completing the sheet earns an additional five tickets. The grand prize drawing is on May 1, 2024, featuring items like a portable folding chair, grilling tool set, and gift cards from local cafes and pastry shops. Interested individuals can register starting April 1, 2024, at the library's locations in Alton Square Mall or Downtown.

Events on Apr. 26, 2024

Prepare for a delightful spring adventure with the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt, where patrons can win amazing prizes by exploring their town in a unique and fun way!

Explore the variety of treasures at the East Alton/Rosewood Heights Neighborhood Yard Sales happening rain or shine, with homes adding items daily!

Find great deals at the 3rd Annual Rummage Sale at Calvary Baptist Church, where you can shop for a variety of items over two days.

Don't miss the opportunity to shop at the Yard Sale in Godfrey, a multi-family event that promises great finds.

Join Nancy Culiberk for a rejuvenating session at YOGA at Radiance Yoga & Wellness, perfect for enhancing your wellness routine.

Engage with local leaders about important issues at the Meet the Legislators Forum - Sponsored by AARP Illinois, where discussions will focus on topics relevant to the older adult community.

Scour the community for hidden gems at the Alhambra Town-Wide Yard Sales, an ideal event for bargain hunters and antique lovers.

Celebrate a milestone at the Oakwood COGIC 65th Anniversary, marking over six decades of community and faith.

Experience nature and wildlife up close at the Frog Walk and Presentation at Watershed Nature Center, an educational night out for the whole family.

Enjoy an evening filled with laughs at the Live ComedySportz Match - Fridays at The Old Orchard Gallery, where improv comedy meets sports in a hilarious showdown.

Events on Apr. 27, 2024

On April 27, 2024, the King Kat Tournament will take place at the Alton Amphitheater in Alton, IL, bringing together local anglers to compete in this prestigious national trail event.

In Edwardsville, IL at the Chef's Shoppe Gourmet Kitchen Store, you can find the Dented, Dinged & Slightly Used sale, where all proceeds will go to Partners 4 Pets.

The 4th Annual Kids & Cops Doughnut Run- 5K/1 Mile Fun Walk/Run in Granite City, IL, will bring the community together for a fun-filled day at Wilson Park to support child abuse prevention.

Experience the unique combination of exercise and animal therapy at the BABY Goats + Yoga event at the Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL.

Young anglers will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the Youth Fishing Derby hosted by the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at Robert E Glazebrook Community Park in Godfrey, IL.

The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, will be hosting the Illinois RiverWatch Training Workshop, aimed at training volunteers to monitor and protect local streams.

Start your weekend with a refreshing session of Saturday Yoga at Radiance Yoga & Wellness in Alton, IL.

Children are invited to the HealthWorks! Kids' Museum St. Louis for a thrilling Superhero Training Day, a fun and empowering event.

Support the empowerment of women and girls at the TOGETHER! Engaging Women Empowering Girls brunch hosted by Safe Connections in Saint Louis, MO.

Join the community in Jerseyville, IL for the 2nd Annual CASA Walk-A-Thon Fundraiser to support CASA of Jersey & Greene Counties, starting at the Jersey County Courthouse.

The Missouri History Museum in St. Louis, MO, invites you to the opening weekend of their WORLD’S FAIR EXHIBIT, revisiting the grand and controversial 1904 World’s Fair.

Alton native, author Eric Vickrey, celebrates the launch of his books at the Jacoby Arts Center with the event Runnin' Redbirds and Season of Shattered Dreams, exploring intriguing baseball histories.

Join the inclusive outdoor event Every Body In! at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, MO, featuring accessible paddling and nature trails.

The Irish Soccer Rookie Development Camp will be kicking off at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, IL, focusing on developing young talent in soccer with their Irish Soccer Rookie Development Camp.

Godfrey celebrates Arbor Day with a memorial dedication and tree giveaways at Robert E Glazebrook Community Park.

Witness the ordination ceremony at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Alton, IL, honoring Antonio Stephens with the SJMBC Minister Ordination.

The Great River Choral Society presents Steppin' Out: The Music of Stage and Screen at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church, featuring iconic tunes from popular musicals.

Support Backstoppers at the Bags For Backstoppers event at the Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey, IL, which includes a cornhole tournament and mouse races.

Enjoy an evening with the tunes of the Grateful Dead performed by Jake's Leg at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, as they host Jake's Leg Live.

Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, IL, presents an enchanting evening of opera and classic hits with Great Classic Music of the ERA, featuring talented artists Thomas Taylor IV and Elizabeth Clark.

Cap off the Alton Symphony Orchestra season by attending Dance, Dance, Dance | ASO Concert at Hatheway Hall, LCCC Campus in Godfrey, IL, for an evening of captivating dance-inspired musical pieces.

Events on Apr. 28, 2024

On April 28, 2024, you can visit 3rd Annual Rummage Sale at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. The event runs from 7 AM to 3 PM on Friday and 7 AM to Noon on Saturday, with proceeds going towards Operation Christmas Child Shipping.

Also on April 28, 2024, in Alton, Illinois, Donner Rusk and Teresa Penrose will be hosting Jerry Jam @ The Lodge! at The Lodge at the Lovejoy. Bring your acoustic stringed instrument and explore the music of Jerry Garcia with plenty of sing-alongs and surprises.

That same day, you can join the session of Wisdom Qigong at Radiance Yoga & Wellness in Alton, Illinois. This practice includes meditation, gentle movements, and chanting, welcoming everyone with appreciated donations.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, you can also participate in a charitable dining experience at McAllister's Deli. The Dine to Donate at McAlister's event will be held from 5 PM to 8 PM and is organized by the Women of the Moose (Chapter 82).

