Are you a gardening enthusiast or someone interested in home-grown produce? Don't miss the 9th Annual Plant Sale at Three Rivers Community Farm in Elsah on April 20, 2024. This event features a wide variety of organically raised herbs, vegetable starts, annual flowers, and native perennials. Whether you're looking to beautify your garden or grow your own vegetables, you'll find high-quality plants and all the necessary supplies. Enhance your garden with unique plants not found in conventional stores!

Spring is here, and it's the perfect time to engage in some outdoor activities! Join us at the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt hosted by Hayner Library. Starting April 1, 2024, patrons aged eighteen and older can explore Alton while searching for specific items around town. Each found item earns you a raffle ticket, and completing the sheet will earn you an additional five tickets. Amazing prizes await, including a portable folding chair, a grilling tool set, and gift cards to local cafes and pastry shops. The event will run through April, with winners announced on May 1. Don't miss this fun and rewarding adventure!

On April 20, 2024, the Health & Wellness Resource Fair! will take place at The River Church in Alton. This free event, organized by multiple Madison County agencies, aims to raise awareness about available health resources. Attendees will benefit from services like car seat checks, fluoride varnish applications, lead testing, and lactation support. There will also be opportunities for fitness and diet coaching, and a variety of support networks and counselors will be present. A free sack lunch is provided, ensuring a fulfilling experience for all attendees.

Gear up for an exciting day at Raging Rivers Waterpark with the 1st Annual Car Cruise on April 20, 2024. This event is part of the Annual Great Mushroom Festival, which includes a Mushroom Hunt, Vendor Fair, and now a Car Cruise. It's a perfect event for families and car enthusiasts alike. Explore vendor stalls, enjoy the hunt for mushrooms, and don’t miss the spectacular display of classic and contemporary cars. Join us in Grafton for a day packed with adventure and discovery!

If you're fascinated by nature and love outdoor activities, the 4th Annual Great Mushroom Hunt at Raging Rivers Waterpark is the place to be on April 20, 2024. This free event from 10 am to 3 pm offers fun activities like morel mushroom hunting, a car cruise, food trucks, and vendors. You can also enjoy eagle watching and hiking in the beautiful surroundings of Grafton. Don’t forget to participate in 'Find the Gnome' and keep an eye out for a possible Bigfoot sighting!

Calling all theater enthusiasts! The Curtain's Up Theater Company is holding Auditions for CUTC's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on April 20, 2024, at the First United Methodist Church in Collinsville, IL. This beloved musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber offers a variety of roles for performers of all ages. Whether you're interested in a major role or a position in the ensemble, this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase your talent. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this vibrant production!

Events on Apr. 19, 2024

On April 19, 2024, you can join the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt organized by Hayner Library, promising a fun day of exploration around town with the chance to win exciting prizes.

For the young scholars interested in learning, the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits are available for pickup, offering engaging educational activities for children in grades 2-6.

The Schreiber Farms Multi Family Yard Sale is happening in Bethalto, where families will come together to sell a variety of items, from clothes to furniture.

Music enthusiasts might be drawn to the Colt Ball & Friends Get Trippy For a Bicycle Day Celebration! at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, where live music and vibrant atmosphere will fill the evening.

Another musical event in Alton, the Lofty's Comet Album Release Show, is also scheduled, showcasing the band's latest studio work with an opening performance by Olive.

The community of Jerseyville can look forward to the Spring Piano Recital at Jerseyville UMC, featuring talented students from Gretchen B. Taylor’s piano studio.

Although there will be no event at Watershed Nature Center on April 19, the Frog Walk and Presentation is a recurring educational opportunity to learn about local amphibians.

Comedy lovers might enjoy the Live ComedySportz Match in Webster Groves, where improv comedy is played like a sport, ensuring an evening full of laughs.

In Granite City, the Stand Up Comedy Night at The Mill will feature comedians Christine Stedman, Nicholas Cuvar, and Ronaldo Mercado, providing a night of entertainment paired with a delicious BBQ dinner.

Events on Apr. 20, 2024

On April 20, 2024, join the Bird Banding Demonstration at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, where Travis Wilcoxen will showcase techniques in bird banding.

Meanwhile, The Nature Institute will also host the Yoga + Hike, blending a serene hike with a yoga session overlooking the Mississippi River on the same day.

Unfortunately, another session of the Cancelled: Bird Banding Demonstration at The Nature Institute has been called off due to unforeseen circumstances.

In Roxana, IL, participate in the community-driven Madison County Earth Day Cleanup at the corner of Madison Avenue and Wanda Road to help clean the environment.

Over in St. Louis, MO, the Arch Bark at the Gateway Arch promises a fun-filled day for dog owners with activities including a dog walk and games on April 20, 2024.

For a thrill, head over to Granite City, IL, where the Tri City Junior Speedway is offering MSLQMRA Spring Arrive N' Drive, allowing kids aged 5-15 to drive a Quarter Midget car.

Explore the metaphysical realms at the Internal Spirit Holistic Fair in Bridgeton, MO, featuring a range of spiritual and healing practitioners.

In Alton, IL, the Irish Soccer Rookie Development Camp is set to kick off, offering young soccer enthusiasts a chance to hone their skills.

Support a cause at the Fairy Herbmother Presents: GET LOUD! in Alton, IL, a night of music and fun aimed at supporting the Last Prisoner Project.

For movie buffs, don't miss the Classic Flicks for Conservation: Metropolis at The Nature Institute, featuring a classic movie under the stars.

Finally, music enthusiasts can enjoy a tribute to Pink Floyd at Pop's music and concert venue in Sauget, IL, promising an unforgettable night of performances.

Events on Apr. 21, 2024

On April 21, 2024, the Pancake Breakfast will be hosted at VFW Post 1308 in Alton, IL, featuring delicious pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. This event, running from 9 AM to 12 PM, supports both VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1, with tickets available for $10 per plate.

Later that same day, the Edwardsville Women of the Moose will be organizing the Shriner's Chicken Dinner at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. From 11 am to 3 pm, community members can enjoy a hearty chicken dinner, with adult tickets priced at $12 and children's at $6. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Shriners.

Also on April 21, 2024, the Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center in Grafton, IL, will hold the Morel Mushroom Festival. This free public event is perfect for all ages and includes unique vendors, live music, and a mushroom hunting contest where winners could receive a free night's stay at the lodge. The Great Morel Hunt starts at 1 pm, with seasoned hunters available to assist newcomers.

Simultaneously, the Granite City Township Hall will be bustling with the Granite City Senior Club Spring Dance in Granite City, IL. This event promises an enjoyable time for attendees looking to dance the day away in the company of friends and fellow community members.

