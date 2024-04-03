From educational workshops to lively music performances, the upcoming events in the area offer a diverse array of engaging activities suitable for all ages and interests. To explore the full event listing and find an occasion that sparks your excitement, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt at Hayner Library in Alton, IL, is the perfect challenge for those who enjoy a little adventure and the chance to win prizes. The hunt invites patrons aged eighteen and older to engage in a town-wide scavenger hunt throughout April, with the opportunity to earn raffle tickets for each item found. Completing the sheet earns participants additional tickets. Prizes up for grabs include a sturdy portable chair, a five-piece grilling set, and a delectable gift card bouquet for local dessert spots. The quest begins on April 1, 2024, with winners announced on May 1. Make sure to register at the library to partake in this thrilling event.

Disaster! The Musical Presented by Madison County Theatre Co. at Historic Miner's Theatre in Collinsville, IL, offers a hilarious jaunt back to the 1970s with a side of calamity. This jukebox musical is set on a disco-themed cruise ship where every conceivable disaster strikes, featuring earthquakes, piranhas, tidal waves, and a groovy '70s soundtrack. The comedic plot follows an array of characters through their trials and tribulations, offering both laughter and love in the face of chaos. The show runs for one weekend only, from April 4-7, promising an unforgettable evening of music and merriment. Tickets are available online, and you won't want to miss this disco inferno of fun!

Godfrey Fire Department Open House invites the community to explore their new state-of-the-art facility at 3023 Godfrey Road. The event on April 6 at 10 am is an excellent opportunity for all, especially children who adore fire trucks, to get an up-close look at the workings of a fire department. After exploring the firehouse and meeting the firefighters, families can continue the fun at the nearby 21st Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza happening the same day. A delightful and educational day awaits everyone in Godfrey, IL!

21st Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Godfrey Ball Park promises a joyful afternoon for families with the hunt beginning at 2:15 pm sharp. Participants can expect a field teeming with hidden treasures and additional activities like games, crafts, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny lasting until 4 pm. The event, while offering an abundance of fun, also supports a good cause by accepting non-perishable food donations for local food banks. Hop on over for an egg-citing day of Easter fun and giving back to the community!

N4C LIVE at Post 1308 in Alton, IL, brings the energetic beats and groovy tunes of N4C back to the VFW. Fans and newcomers alike are encouraged to gather on April 6 for a night of live music, dancing, and enjoyment. With one of the largest dance floors in the region, Post 1308 is the perfect spot to let loose and immerse yourself in the sounds of N4C. Don't miss out on this opportunity to rock out and dance the night away with friends and fellow music lovers!

Events on Apr. 5, 2024

For those in need of assistance with their taxes, Free Tax Preparation services are available from February 12 through April 15, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL. Remember, this is by appointment only, so be sure to call and schedule your slot.

Kids aged 7-10 can explore exciting S.T.E.A.M. concepts with the Bite-Size Science program at Hayner Library in Alton, IL. Interactive kits are ready for pickup on the first Friday of each month, so don't miss out on the fun learning activities!

Adults can join in the excitement this spring with the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt. There are fantastic prizes up for grabs, and the event lasts all through April. Sign up at the Hayner Library in Alton Square Mall or the Downtown Library to get started on your adventure.

Looking to network and empower yourself professionally? Then don't miss the Riverbend Chapter LBB: Coffee And Connections event at Germania Brew Haus in Alton, IL. It's the perfect opportunity for women who work to engage in important discussions and network with peers.

Visit the Carlinville Square in Carlinville, IL, for the first Carlinville Market Days of the 2024 season. Taking place on April 6th, it's an event you won't want to miss, featuring an array of vendors and exciting finds!

Celebrate National Library Week at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, by participating in the 7th Annual Peeps Diorama Contest. Creativity knows no bounds when it comes to book-themed dioramas, so be sure to drop yours off by April 5th!

Join the cause for a community revival with the United to Revive Ministries Fundraising Banquet at the East Alton Recreation Center. This event brings together volunteers from over 14 churches for an evening of testimony, vision-sharing, and fundraising to support local evangelism efforts.

Trivia enthusiasts can't miss the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Trivia Night at the Moolah Shrine Center in St. Louis, MO. Hosted by Joe Holleman, this event promises a night filled with challenging questions and categories, all to benefit the 100 Neediest Cases.

Every first Friday of the month, the Riverbend Dueling Pianos brings the entertainment to Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL. Request your favorite tunes and enjoy the lively atmosphere on the patio.

Nature lovers can take a unique evening adventure with the Frog Walk and Presentation at Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville, IL. After an informative session on local amphibians, you can explore the wetlands to spot and even catch frogs and toads.

Experience an unforgettable night at The Lucky Fox in Collinsville, IL, with their entertaining Drag Show. A $5.00 donation at the door goes to two amazing causes, Partners 4 Pets and KahokStrong.

Alton's very own Erin Jo and the Greater Good will be featuring Piasa Canyon for a night of original music and local talent at the Conservatory. Don't miss this blend of great music and community spirit, with the event kicking off at 8:30

Events on Apr. 6, 2024

Join the comprehensive Wilderness First Aid Certification Training at the National Great Rivers Museum this weekend to learn lifesaving skills that are essential when adventuring in the great outdoors.

Residents of Godfrey, Illinois are opening their garages to the public! Check out the Storyland Subdivision Garage Sale for some unique finds and great deals.

Support a noble cause by visiting the GGF Yard Sale, where you can find various items and enjoy delicious nachos and baked goods, all while contributing to a mission trip to Uganda.

Runners and wine enthusiasts should not miss the scenic Eckert's Belleville Farm Wine Run 5K, combining the joy of a good run with the pleasure of fine wine.

Discover the fleeting beauty of spring wildflowers during the Spring Ephemeral Woodland Walk at McCulley Heritage Project and immerse yourself in the magic of nature's awakening.

Introduce your little ones to the wonders of nature at Knee High Naturalists, a program at The Nature Institute tailored for young children to explore and learn.

Delve into the world of the peculiar and bizarre at the St. Louis Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2024, where the strange and unusual are celebrated and displayed.

Get ready for fun and frolic at TC's TREATS Grand Opening Block Party in Fairview Heights, promising a day of music, games, face painting, and tasty treats.

Radiance Yoga & Wellness invites you to their open house, a chance to experience mini yoga sessions and massage, enjoy appetizers & mocktails, and learn about their approach to self-care.

Learn about planting by the moon phases with Dr. Tom Foster, a physics professor, at the Edwardsville Garden Club meeting held at the Glen Carbon Senior Center.

Support the noble initiative 'Shop With a Hero' by attending the BBQ Benefit at Smokey Joe's in Pontoon Beach, where you can enjoy barbecue, raffles, and music by Bob Griffin.

Young soccer enthusiasts have the chance to hone their skills at the Irish Soccer Rookie Development Camp, taking place on the turf at Gordon Moore Park.

Support shelter animals by participating in Partners for Pets, a 24-hour Slumber Pawty that aims to raise $25,000 for the well-being of our furry friends.

Prepare for the celestial event of the decade by decorating and picking up your Solar Eclipse Glasses at the Wood River Public Library, and join others in excitement for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Celebrate TDI's 18th Anniversary at The Tye-Dye Iguana with a day filled with fun activities, raffles, games, and special giveaways!

Take a humorous twist on nature exploration with the Nonsense Nature Hike at The Nature Institute, where you'll encounter the unusual and engage in dad jokes and laughter.

Get your game on with fellow Nintendo Switch enthusiasts every Saturday at the Nintendo Switch meet-up at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Immerse yourself in local culture at the 2024 Elsah Museum Photography Exhibit Open, showcasing the artistic captures of Elsah's charm and beauty.

Experience the rhythm and blues of the Soulard Blues Band as they perform live at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, promising an evening of soulful music and entertainment.

Enjoy a night out at the Bunny Brew Hop, filled with fun activities like a cornhole tournament, food trucks, an egg hunt, raffles, and live music by Borderline at the Jersey County Fairgrounds.

Get your adrenaline fix at the Midwest Throwback Sprints plus Points Night for DIRTcar Modifieds, ProModifieds, and Street Stocks at Highland Speedway.

Test your wits at the Madison County Trivia Night Fundraiser hosted by the Center Grove Presbyterian Church and enjoy a night filled with challenging questions and exciting games.

Join the roaring festivities at the 30th Annual ZLS Dinner Auction to support Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, with an array of fantastic items up for bid in the auction.

Help keep the Overnight Warming Locations operational by attending their fundraiser at Sports Tap, where you'll enjoy a chicken dinner and contribute to a compassionate cause.

Witness high-energy pro wrestling action at SICW All-Star Wrestling, featuring a main event showdown between International Bounty Hunter Attila Khan and Bobby D at Belle Clair Fairgrounds.

Spend an evening with The Divine March & Haffie at the The Divine March W/ Haffie event for a mix of music and good vibes at the Conservatory.

The Edwardsville Arts Center and Glen Carbon Heritage Museum are proud to present an exhibition by the Ties, Needles, and Thread Guild at The Heritage Museum, with an opening reception that celebrates the art of needlework.

Join the fun at Mustard Seed Peace Project Trivia Night! at the Knights of Columbus Council 7804 and test your trivia knowledge while supporting a great cause.

Support the "Instruments of Change" program by attending the Mustard Seed Peace Projects Annual Trivia Night at the Godfrey K.C Hall, where fun, games, and learning come together.

Join the effort to protect local archaeology by participating in the Cahokia Mounds Trivia Night And Silent Auction Fundraiser, where your knowledge can contribute to the preservation of this historic site.

Enjoy a night of live music with Leadfoot LIVE at Bakers & Hale, where you can unwind with great tunes, food, and drinks.

Events on Apr. 7, 2024

Don't miss the opportunity to attend the Coin Show Collinsville, IL, where you can explore a variety of coins and currency at the American Legion Post 365. This is a great chance for numismatists and enthusiasts to add to their collections.

Explore the fascinating connection between celestial events and ancient American Indian arts at The Sky and The American Indians lecture presented by Carol Diaz-Granados, PhD, at the Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site.

Join AstroSprout for an intriguing session All About THE MOON at Soul Sanctuary in Alton, IL, and uncover the mysteries of the zodiac moon placements and how they reflect your inner self and familial connections.

Step into the Historic Miner's Theatre for a night filled with humor and nostalgia with Disaster! The Musical - Songs of the 70's! Watch as a group of disco-goers navigates through the craziest disasters to the tune of the grooviest '70s hits.

Experience a rejuvenating session of all-levels yoga followed by a refreshing drink at Yoga With Shea hosted by the Old Bakery Beer Company. It's a perfect Sunday afternoon activity that promises relaxation and fun.

