Good Friday Service is a contemplative event happening at Abundant Church in Alton, IL, on March 29 at 6:30 PM. It features a reflective time of worship, an inspiring message from Pastor Joe Banks, and the solemn observance of communion. This one-hour service promises to be a time of reflection and reverence. Child care will be provided for infants through 5th grade. Don't miss this important occasion during the Easter weekend.

Man Cave Extravaganza is ready to dazzle attendees at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, on March 30th, 2024. This second annual event brings together vendors from multiple states, offering a spectacular array of breweriana collectibles, lighted signs, decor, gas and oil advertising, and so much more. Whether you're looking to deck out your home bar, man cave, or she-shed, you'll find a treasure trove of items from 7:30 am for Early Birds and general admission from 9 am to 2 pm. Children 12 and under can join in the fun for free.

Piston Aviation Grand Opening is taking place at the St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton, IL, on March 30, 2024. Celebrate with us as we launch our second location with an array of snacks and beverages available throughout the day. Experience the thrill of flying by taking discovery flights with our entire fleet from both locations. Keep an eye on the Piston Aviation Flight School's Facebook page for more exciting details!

Anniversary Event For Play It Again Sports! in Edwardsville, IL, is a celebration of our community's support throughout our first successful year. On March 30th, we're offering a storewide discount of 10% to all our esteemed customers. Along with the discount, we'll be having special giveaways throughout the day. We're honored to be a part of the Edwardsville community, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with you.

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Lifepoint Church - Bethalto Campus, IL, is an exciting family-friendly event where the community is invited to enjoy a day packed with fun activities. Scheduled for March 30, 2024, this egg-stravaganza will feature 10,000 hidden eggs, games, inflatables, face painting, balloons, and delicious food. Get involved in the Easter spirit and make sure to register at the provided link to ensure you don't miss out on any of the festivities!

Easter Sunday at Abundant Church in Alton, IL, will be a joyous celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. On March 31, join us at any of our three services at 8:00 AM, 9:30 AM, or 11:00 AM. Arrive early to enjoy a warm cup of coffee and a donut in the Cafe. We've also prepared a fun and safe environment for kids from infant to 5th grade to learn and enjoy during the adult services. Come celebrate Easter with us in fellowship and joy.

Riverbender.com has created the Ultimate Fish Fry Go-Guide for the region! You can visit this link and learn about all of the Fish Frys in the Riverbend during Lent: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/the-ultimate-fish-fry-guide-for-lent-2024-70981.cfm

Don't miss out on the opportunity for Free Tax Preparation available from February 12 to April 15, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL.

For those with curious young minds, the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits are perfect to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with fun activities for Grades 2-6, available for pickup at library locations while supplies last.

Get ready to cheer on your favorite wrestlers at the Battle of Spaulding II event, returning to Spaulding Hall in Alton, IL, for an unforgettable night of professional wrestling.

Calling all craft enthusiasts! Join in on the fun at Build-A-Bra With Support the Girls SIUE, where you can bedazzle a bra and participate in creating period packing bags for local schools at Caseyville Township in Fairview Heights, IL.

Celebrate the start of spring at the Tulips & Such Bloom Bar next to Short Stop in Bunker Hill, IL, where you can create your own beautiful flower arrangements.

Bring the kids to the exciting Farmer State Bank Easter Egg Hunt at Monument Park in Winchester, IL, for a fun-filled afternoon.

Don't forget to visit Farmers State Bank for the adorable Farmers State Bank Bunny Bash! where you can meet Mr. Bunny himself in Jerseyville, IL.

Join the monthly creative gathering at Perspective Night- Every Last Friday! held at the Conservatory in Alton, IL, where you can share your story, dream, and indulge in artistic expression.

Enjoy a relaxing evening with live music as Jay Hollinger Acoustic serenades the patio at Grip & Sip in Cottage Hills, IL, from 7-10pm.

Get ready to groove with Lady Luck at Bakers & Hale! where the band will play all your favorite party tunes on the patio in Godfrey, IL.

Explore the nocturnal world of amphibians at the Frog Walk and Presentation at the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville, IL, a unique experience for anyone interested in local wildlife.

Don't miss the Brewery Collectable event on Mar. 30, 2024, at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, where collectors will gather from 7 am to 2 pm to share their passion for brewery collectibles.

Immerse yourself in the unique and vintage treasures at the St. Louis Oddities & Collectibles Expo on Mar. 30, 2024, at District 9 Machinist Hall in Bridgeton, MO.

Train enthusiasts will be thrilled to visit the Model Train Open House on Mar. 30, 2024, at Old Glen Carbon Fire House/City Hall in Glen Carbon, IL, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Join the community fun at the Brighton Easter Egg Hunt on Mar. 30, 2024, at Schneider Park in Brighton, IL, where the first 150 kids will receive an Easter basket.

Get involved in keeping the environment clean by joining the Roadside Clean-Up event on Mar. 30, 2024, at Rock Road in Granite City, IL.

Animal lovers should check out the ADOTION EVENT! Glen Carbon Petsmart! on Mar. 30, 2024, at Petsmart in Glen Carbon, IL, where Partners for Pets will have adoptable cats and dogs waiting for their forever homes.

Curious about the upcoming eclipse? Don't miss the Pre-Eclipse Event on Mar. 30, 2024, at East Alton Public Library in East Alton, IL, where you can learn all about it through crafts and activities.

Celebrate the grand reopening of Mississippi Hippie/Mom Said No at their new location in Alton, IL on Mar. 30, 2024, with the Mississippi Hippie/Mom Said No Grand (re) Opening! event, complete with prizes and live entertainment.

Bring the kids to Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton, IL on Mar. 30, 2024, for the Kid's Easter Egg Hunt Eggsravaganza featuring photos with the Easter Bunny and fun activities.

Support a great cause by getting a new tattoo or piercing at the Tattoos & Piercing Fundraiser on Mar. 30, 2024, at HappyStabs Piercing Studio LLC in Grafton, IL, benefiting the Riverbend Humane Society No-Kill Shelter.

Don't miss the opportunity to network and discover local talent at the Empower Excellence Expo on Mar. 30, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Collinsville, IL.

Join the fun at the Restoring Hope Community Easter Egg Hunt on Mar. 30, 2024, at Restoring Hope Church of God in Wood River, IL, where there will be ice cream, a petting zoo, and lunch.

Get ready for the Rotary Easter Egg Hunt on Mar. 30, 2024, at Central Park in Bethalto, IL, where children 12 and under can search for prize-filled eggs.

Capture the perfect Easter memory with the Easter Bunny Photos! event on Mar. 30, 2024, at Selfie City in Alton, IL, where the Easter Bunny will be ready for photo ops.

Join the festive spring gathering at Visit the Easter Bunny! on Mar. 30, 2024, at Critter Craze Rescue & Sanctuary in Moro, IL, and meet their new baby goats and bunnies.

Experience the joy of an Easter tradition at the Easter Egg Hunt on Mar. 30, 2024, at the Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park & Hall in Alhambra, IL, featuring multiple prize baskets for various age groups.

Join the indoor celebration at the First Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt on Mar. 30, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL, where there will be crafts, activities, and sweet fun for all ages.

Adults can join the Easter fun too with the Adult Easter Egg Hunt on Mar. 30, 2024, at Twistee Treat Diner in Livingston, IL, where you can search for eggs containing not just candy, but also prizes and grand prizes.

Enjoy the soulful sounds of the Poor Dirty Astronauts LIVE on Mar. 30, 2024, at Bluestem Distillery in Bethalto, IL, along with an Easter egg hunt for prizes.

Attend the massive Alton Community Egg Hunt on Mar. 30, 2024, at the Alton Amphitheater in Alton, IL, where over 15,000 eggs await eager hunters, complete with games, music, and food.

Surprise your family this Easter with the Easter Egg Your Yard! service by The Gift Box in Bethalto, IL, where the Easter Bunny will hide eggs in your yard while you sleep on Easter Eve.

Experience a night of reflection and celebration at the Easter Vigil at SS. Peter & Paul on Mar. 30, 2024, at Ss. Peter & Paul in Alton, IL, where the community gathers at 8 PM to observe this solemn occasion.

As the first rays of sunlight grace the horizon on Easter Sunday, you're invited to experience a spiritual awakening at the Easter Sunrise Audiendo Divina Retreat held at Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River, IL. This unique event promises to enliven your senses and deepen your connection to the resurrection story.

Following your early morning reflection, why not continue the Easter celebrations with a bit of fun for the family? Head over to Damascus Road Fellowship in West Belleville, IL, where you can partake in the much-anticipated Damascus Road: Family Ministry Easter Egg Hunt. It's a perfect way to create joyous memories with your loved ones as you search for colorful treasures together.

To cap off a day filled with spiritual nourishment and family enjoyment, the Easter Egg Hunt at Pere Marquette in Grafton, IL, is a must-attend event. With over a thousand eggs waiting to be found and the chance to win a free night stay at the scenic lodge, it promises to be an egg-citing conclusion to your Easter Sunday festivities.

