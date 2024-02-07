JERSEYVILLE - Your Event Space will offer an open house to showcase its new location in Jerseyville on Feb. 8, 2024.

From 5–8 p.m. on Feb. 8, you can check out the new space located at 309 North State Street in Jerseyville. The space integrates a ceremony hall and reception space with the bar at Germania Brew Haus, giving it a “coffee shop feel” that is unique to the area. Bryan and Barbie Brynildsen explain that Your Event Space aims to work with people to make sure their events are exactly what they want them to be.

“We always tell couples that we’re not a big corporation,” Barbie said. “We’re a mom-and-pop store, so we can work with couples and things like that.”

The Brynildsens said their events are customizable, and they can help couples choose the best caterer, DJ or decor options for them. They offer several packages so people can rent decor or choose to have a cash bar. But Barbie noted that the family is “budget-minded,” and they will encourage couples to do what makes sense for them and their budget.

In addition to the event space itself in Jerseyville, Your Event Space also has a bridal suite where bridesmaids and the bride can get ready the day of the event. Bryan and Barbie said that many couples also choose to stay in the suite after the ceremony. They will be offering tours of the suite and the space during the open house on Feb. 8, 2024.

“Just being able to have a separate space for the ceremony is really nice,” Barbie said. “And they'll be able to flow in from the ceremony into the bar area in Germania. The space is gorgeous. And then from there they go into the reception area. It’s a beautiful layout.”

Bryan also noted that they are more than happy to provide recommendations or suggestions to couples as they plan their events. The Brynildsens want to help make your special day as stress-free and perfect as possible.

"We’ve done enough events. We’ve done literally over a thousand events, 300–400 weddings, receptions, those kinds of things, so we’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly,” Bryan joked. “We’ve got a lot of experience so we can bring a lot to the plate.”

For more information about Your Event Space, visit their official website or stop by the open house in Jerseyville from 5–8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

