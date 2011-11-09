Godfrey, Ill. – Alton pianist Emily Bernhard, 16, will compete in the Illinois Music Teachers Association State Conference this Sunday at Illinois State University in Normal.

Coming off a first place win in the senior division of the ISMTA district competition at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Bernhard, who has been playing piano since she was six years old, looks forward to playing on Nov. 13.

“I don’t really get nervous,” she said. “I’ve done this competition a few times and I’m looking forward to it.”

Over the years, Bernhard has studied piano under teachers Rebecca Heafner and Amy Phillips, and is currently a student of Barbara Kramer at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Daughter of Paul and Paula Bernhard of Alton, she is also a past winner of the junior division of the ISMTA competitions, National Guild of Musicians Auditions, and the Illinois Association of Christian Schools Fine Arts Competitions.

Emily Bernhard is a sophomore honor student at Mississippi Valley Christian School where she serves as chorus accompanist and is active in volleyball and basketball. She also plays the flute and is active in her church.

She doesn’t know what she wants to do after high school, but plans to continue playing.

“My mom actually got me into piano – I just liked it so I kept doing it,” Bernhard said.

