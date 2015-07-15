Crowds gathered from inside the Jersey County Fairgrounds to view some young performers take the stage for the 20th Annual Jersey County Fair Talent Show.

Ben Goetten did an astounding job leading the show as its Master of Ceremonies, keeping the audience in tune and entertained at the Grandstand in the fairgrounds.

The competition was a long time coming for its participants. The performers competed in preliminary auditions held at the Jerseyville Community High School on Saturday, May 23, 2015.

The Miss Jersey County Pageant was previewed as all of the queen contestants walked up onto the stage and wished the crowd to have a good time at the fair. 2014’s Miss Jersey County Lauren Kight was joined by Little Miss Jersey County AnnaLee Green to promote the pageant, which will occur on July 15 at the Grandstand.

Lizzie Fields and Quinn Perez started the night off right with their beautiful pointe duet for the Junior Division. Riyhlie Hale performed an excellent rendition of Anna Kendrick’s “Cups (When I’m Gone)” from the movie Pitch Perfect. Lizzie Fields went on to astound the crowd with her tap choreography. Faith Egelhoff and Shawna Lowenstein complimented each other’s voices beautifully with their vocal duet. Quinn Perez returned to the stage once again to captivate the crowd with her lyrical solo dance. Finally, Cora Schroeder took on one of the music industry’s biggest powerhouses: Adele; and who knew such a voice could come from such a little girl!

The Senior Division was kicked off with Lydia Witt singing a dramatic Broadway musical piece. Krista Russell made the crowd feel the most patriotic with her piccolo rendition of “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Phillip Sousa, donned in a bluecoat reminiscent of our founding fathers. Samatha Frazier and Paige Violette sang a duet of One Direction’s “Amnesia.” Briley Blade brought the house down with his song-and-dance cover of “U Got It Bad” by Usher. Sarah Hartman closed out the show with her gorgeous vocal performance. She appeared on stage donning a gorgeous white ball gown and just captivated the crowd with her voice.

2014’s winners Connor Brown (Senior Division) and Lily Ingram (Junior Division) performed their talents for the crowd once more before the new 2015 Jersey County Fair Talent Competition winner was officially crowned. Brown was an absolute dream on the trombone, as he played “What A Wonderful World” for the Jerseyville crowd. Miss Ingram sang a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” for the crowd, and did not let a brief lyrical pause keep her from ending strongly.

The time had arrived for the new victors to be crowned. Young Cora Schroeder took the stop spot for the Youth Division, and received a $100.00 award and a commemorative trophy for her breathtaking performance of Adele’s “Rollin’ in the Deep,” The 1st place champion of the Senior division went to Briley Blade for when his singing and dancing skills combined in his rendition of “U Got It Bad” by Usher.

Along with their monetary awards, the winners received an even most astounding honor. Senior Division winner Briley Blade and Junior Division winner Cora Schroeder will go on to represent Jersey County at the IAAF State Talent Competition in Springfield, Ill. on Jan. 16, 2016, at the Crowne Plaze Hotel. The other participants received a gift card and a trophy for participating as well.

Watch the 2015 Jersey County Talent Show video:

Photo gallery from the 2015 Jersey County Talent Show:

Junior Division - Jersey County Residents 14 Years Of Age And Younger

1st Place Cora Schroeder - Vocal Solo

2nd Place - Lizzie Fields- Tap Solo

3rd Place - Quinn Perez - Lyrical Solo

4th Place Riyhlie Hale - Vocal Solo

5th Place - Faith Egelhoff & Shawna Lowenstein - Vocal Duet

Lizzie Fields & Quinn Perez - Pointe Duet

Senior Division - Jersey County Residents 15 Through 21 Years Of Age

1st Place - Briley Blade - Vocal/Dance Solo

2nd Place - Krista Russell- Piccolo Solo

3rd Place - Sarah Hartman - Vocal Solo

4th Place - Lydia Witt - Vocal Solo

5th Place - Samantha Frazier & Paige Violette - Vocal Duet

