GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is requesting the assistance of the St. Louis Metropolitan citizens in locating and recovering this runaway juvenile - Antonio Briagas.

Granite City Police reported Antonio ran away from a friend's house on November 7, 2021, sometime overnight. He has been in contact with his father but has not returned home.

The juvenile had been in contact with family and is not currently believed to be in danger. This young man’s father has given the Granite City Police permission to make this request.

Please contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111 or on our Facebook page with any information that may assist in their search.

