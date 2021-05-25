EDWARDSVILLE - The driver of a pickup truck that landed in a creek bed Monday night across from Lincoln Middle School off Illinois Route 157 was transported with serious injuries to a St. Louis hospital, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Tuesday morning.

Chief Whiteford did not specify the age of the crash victim, but said it was a young male driver.

“The initial report to the fire department was the pickup truck was on fire in a creek bed and we were able to put the fire out quickly after we arrived and get the victim out of the creek where he was treated,” the chief said. “The victim was then transported to a St. Louis hospital.”

Whiteford said the young male victim was in “serious” condition when transported, but he said he could not specify more about the injuries.

