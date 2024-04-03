Young Jersey Residents Embrace Traditional Crocheting With Modern Twist
JERSEY - The Jersey Arts Council has encouraged participation in crocheting, which seems to be catching on in Jersey now with even younger individuals.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Crocheting has always been a treasured skill in Jersey County and dates back generations.
Jersey design students have been at work to crochet mandalas for the canopy tradition at Geroge's Pub and Grill in Jerseyville.
"We want to invite the community to participate," Erica Heitzig said. "Come to Germania Brew-Haus Jerseyville from 1-2 p.m. this Sunday for a crash course."
"We aren't looking for perfection," she continued. "If you can crochet basic stitches, you can do a mandala! We are looking to increase participation and the chance to connect our school project to the community."
More like this: