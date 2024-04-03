Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey design students have been at work to crochet mandalas for the canopy tradition at Geroge's Pub and Grill in Jerseyville.

"We want to invite the community to participate," Erica Heitzig said. "Come to Germania Brew-Haus Jerseyville from 1-2 p.m. this Sunday for a crash course."

"We aren't looking for perfection," she continued. "If you can crochet basic stitches, you can do a mandala! We are looking to increase participation and the chance to connect our school project to the community."