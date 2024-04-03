JERSEY - The Jersey Arts Council has encouraged participation in crocheting, which seems to be catching on in Jersey now with even younger individuals.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Crocheting has always been a treasured skill in Jersey County and dates back generations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey design students have been at work to crochet mandalas for the canopy tradition at Geroge's Pub and Grill in Jerseyville.

"We want to invite the community to participate," Erica Heitzig said. "Come to Germania Brew-Haus Jerseyville from 1-2 p.m. this Sunday for a crash course."

"We aren't looking for perfection," she continued. "If you can crochet basic stitches, you can do a mandala! We are looking to increase participation and the chance to connect our school project to the community."

More like this:

Mar 22, 2024 - ‘Nana’s Hometown Sweets & Eats’ Aims For May Jerseyville Opening

Mar 21, 2024 - Local CASA Program Plans Walk-a-Thon to Help Kids in Court System

Mar 18, 2024 - Daniel P. Schetter Talks About His 1st Term as Jersey County Circuit Clerk, Plans for Future

Today - Miss Jersey County and Little Miss Jersey County Recount Their Reigning Year

Mar 7, 2024 - Amare Expands Substance Abuse Recovery Services to Four Illinois Counties

 