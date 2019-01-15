RIVERBEND - On January 10th, 2018, the students on the Riverbend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee spent the morning collaborating with the American Cancer Society.

The Young Adults Committee consists of two student representatives from each of the following area high schools: Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School. The student representatives from each school choose a non-profit organization where the entire committee takes a day to volunteer and learn between the months of December and April.

Taryn Geiger and Kaylee Klaustermeier, the student representatives for Civic Memorial High School, chose to partner with the American Cancer Society because of their interest in helping the survivors and fighters of cancer. During the volunteer experience, all of the students on the Young Adults Committee painted rocks that will later be used in cancer swag bags that are given to cancer fighters or survivors.

“Sheena from the American Cancer Society was very nice and explained how these rocks have a large impact on the recipients of the swag bags,” Taryn Geiger, Junior Representative from Civic Memorial High School, said.

The students also learned about the American Cancer Society’s services and how it helps survivors and fighters of cancer. The American Cancer Society not only does research to help fight and cure cancer but also provides many services to make the treatment process less stressful. They provide help such as lodging, free rides to cancer treatments, salons with free hair loss services, support groups, and much more.

“It is hard to believe how much of an impact the simple act of rock painting can have on someone,” Kaylee Klaustermeier, Senior Representative from Civic Memorial High School, said. “I am so thankful to have had this opportunity to volunteer with The American Cancer Society. They do amazing things for cancer patients and survivors.”

The Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of two representatives from RBGA member schools and mentors from the RBGA membership. This committee focuses on the importance of guiding our young adults to give back to their community through outreach within the nonprofit organizations in the RBGA membership.

The high school representatives complete a project and organize and implement a fundraiser each year. The project consists of completing a volunteer experience with each of the participating RBGA nonprofit organizations. All proceeds are split between a nonprofit agency and one of the Young Adults students (in the form of a scholarship.)

For more information about the Young Adults Committee, visit http://www.growthassociation.com/page/young-adults-committee/

