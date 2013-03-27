Listen to the story

Join our 13 Annual American Lung Association Alphabet Asthma Team, at Glazebrook Park, Near the Concession Stand at 10 AM!

This year, we are on "M!" It's "M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time!

Why do we Walk?

"1 Child out of 5 has been diagnosed with Asthma, Breathing Difficulties!"

We are on a Mission for Our RiverBender Kids!

You can Make a Difference on Saturday, May 4, 2013!

"It's Asthma Awareness Day!"

Meet at 10 AM, Greet & Register, enjoy a Snack, warm-up, then Walk With Us!

Learn about Asthma Awareness, Asthma Education!

Participate in a Demonstration with the Peek Flow Meter!

Learn "how & Why" this Medical Device, which measures Lung Capacity, can Make a Difference for your Child's Overall Health!

Call for Details: 800-788-5864, ask for Lori, Sara or Rachel!

"After all, if you can't breathe! What else Matters?"

Make a Difference, with us, on Saturday, May 4!

