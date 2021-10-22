Yoga, Self Defense, Medicare And Waltz: L&C’s Community Education Classes Begin Soon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education classes begin the week of Oct. 25 with four eclectic courses designed to educate and enrich community members. “We are once again proud to offer these classes at L&C,” said Division Assistant of Community Education Becky Moore. “Throughout the school year, we offer courses on an array of subjects that we hope will improve lives in our community. Whether the subject is educational or more recreational, we hope there is something for everyone.” Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Upcoming classes: Medicare Mysteries – What You Need to Know – Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m., on L&C’s Godfrey campus. This class is designed for people approaching or already on Medicare. Instructor: Jon Burgmann. Course fee: $30.

What You Need to Know – Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m., on L&C’s Godfrey campus. This class is designed for people approaching or already on Medicare. Instructor: Jon Burgmann. Course fee: $30. Waltz for Beginners – Tuesdays from Oct. 26 to Nov. 23, 7 to 8 p.m. Learn how to grace the dance floor in this class featuring basic instruction in the elegant movements of American Style Waltz. Instructor: William Trent. Course fee: $45.

Tuesdays from Oct. 26 to Nov. 23, 7 to 8 p.m. Learn how to grace the dance floor in this class featuring basic instruction in the elegant movements of American Style Waltz. Instructor: William Trent. Course fee: $45. Practical Self Defense – Thursdays from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, 6:30-8 p.m. on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. This is a multi-step course teaching the skill set needed to defend against an attacker. Instructor: Brendan Neal. Course fee: $40.

Thursdays from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, 6:30-8 p.m. on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. This is a multi-step course teaching the skill set needed to defend against an attacker. Instructor: Brendan Neal. Course fee: $40. Yoga for Beginners – Dates and times TBA, on L&C’s Godfrey campus. This course focuses on the fundamentals of yoga, including posture alignment, breathwork, and medication. Instructor: Nana Becoat. Course fee: $35. A detailed list of classes can be viewed at www.lc.edu/communityed. Just click “Browse Classes.” For more information, visit www.lc.edu/CommunityEd/ or contact Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. Register for any of our community courses by calling or texting the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip