The beginning of summer is an exciting time to be at the Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center at 190 Cottonwood Rd, Glen Carbon. The YMCA’s full-day childcare facility is having an Open House on Saturday, June 13th from 10:00am – Noon. The open house will not only showcase the facility, but begins with a dedication of a new playground.

The new playground will be a great edition to the facility. Featuring new equipment such as a treehouse play structure and riding toys, the equipment is mobile which will allow the layout to change when needed. The playground also features a state of the art solid rubber surface and new fencing surrounding the playground that connects to the building for extra safety as the children play. In addition a shade structure will cover the area in order to block direct sunlight to prevent over exposure to the young children.

The dedication of the playground is not the only thing to see on Saturday. The facility will be open for parents to take a tour, talk with teachers and learn more about the whole program and creative curriculum. The center also encompasses exclusive YMCA programs year-round for the children including games and fitness, tumbling, swim days in the summer at the Meyer Center and the newest daily Creative Art Play class. Families will be able to enjoy face painting, games, art activities, an ice cream parlor, cookies and punch and learn about the whole program and creative curriculum.

The YMCA will also host an open house on Tuesday, June 16th from 9:00-11:00am at the Esic Center for the half-day Preschool program. Parents will be able to meet teachers, learn about the program and see the classrooms. The YMCA knows parents are looking for the right fit in care and education for their young children.

At the Edwardsville YMCA children are their passion. Whether you are looking for a full-day childcare service or a half-day preschool option they have you covered. Both programs allow kids to learn & have fun at the same time! Through accredited programs and interaction with others, parents will know their child’s in a safe & nurturing environment.

For more information on the Edwardsville YMCA’s programs, visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com .

