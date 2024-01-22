EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Meyer and Niebur Centers have delayed the reopening of the centers until 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, due to the winter weather conditions in the area.

The YMCA said the afternoon and evening programming will go as scheduled.

The Allison Cassens ECDC will remain closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

“Please stay safe and use caution as you travel,” the YMCA said in a statement.

