WOOD RIVER – Students once again from Yi’s Martial Art s and Fitness Academy took part in and won several titles in the Willow International (AAUTKD) tournament last month on Sept. 30. In Kirkwood, MO.

Students were encouraged to earn all or part of the entry fee by doing task(s) of their parents’’ choosing. With over 150 competitors, there was lots of competition – not even enough room to sit in the bleachers for all of the spectators who wanted to watch their kids compete in the event. For many parents, this was their first taekwondo competition.

The event includes weapons forms, traditional forms, breaking, high jump, foam sword sparring, point (Pt) sparring, and Olympic (Oly) sparring. Yi’s had students as young as 5 years old all the way to 14 years old competing. Yi’s students come from all over, some traveling as far away as Dow, IL., to learn martial arts. Yi’s is one of the oldest martial arts schools in the entire Alton Riverbend area. All in all, Yi’s students took home over 14 gold medals, 11 silver medals, 1 bronze medal, and one 1st place in high jump and one 2nd place in high jump.

This year also saw the addition of three parent coaches as well to help with the growing competition team. Grand Master Chris was proud of all the students, parents, and coaches who helped make this a great experience for all the new competitors as well as the seasoned competitors.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I am especially proud of one of our senior belts who helped this time with the refereeing and officiating at the tournament. I am so glad we provide an opportunity for those who wish to test their skills against other martial artists in the area in a healthy, competitive way."

Yi’s Martial Arts and Fitness Academy is a family-friendly martial arts school and is located in Wood River, IL. It serves the entire Alton Riverbend Area including Alton, East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto, Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Brighton, Dow, Cottage Hills, Godfrey, Moro, Bunker Hill, Carlinville, and Shipman. Yi’s has classes for kids ages 5 – adult. Beginner classes are now forming for the fall.

Call 618-251-5425 for their latest specials or go to altonkarate.com for more information.

To suggest a Rising Star, click here: http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/rising-star/

More like this: