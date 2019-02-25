DELHI - At least two vehicles were involved in a crash just north of Delhi on Highway 67 in Jersey County between 11:30 and noon Monday.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash. Scanner traffic indicated an ambulance from Jersey Community Hospital was dispatched to the scene. It also indicated the possibility of a third vehicle being involved, however, a reporter on the scene witnessed a 2000s-2010s era Cadillac with significant front and rear damage as well as a maroon 2000s Ford Expedition with front end damage being taken from the scene on a trailer.

In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said he was aware of the number of accidents on Highway 67, adding he was looking forward to when the road improvements would be completed from Godfrey to Jerseyville. The road is heavily trafficked as well, being it is one of the most-traveled routes into Jerseyville.

Traffic was passing through the area with the direction of a Jersey County Sheriff's Deputy and a civilian volunteer on the scene.

