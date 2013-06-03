First Baptist Maryville’s annual free Yard Give-­?Away for families in need will be held on Saturday,

June 29 from 7a.m. -­? 11:30a.m. Donations of gently-­?used household items,furniture, clothing, infant and children’s items, toys, etc. are currently being collected and will be available at the Yard Give-­?Away for families in need. This event is very similar to a yard sale, but all items are free of cost. Parking will not be available until after 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. Please plan accordingly.

First Baptist Maryville hosts this event each year in order to assist those that are less fortunate. The items to be given away are not intended for resale; please honor this request and be considerate of others. Limits per type of item may apply before 11:30 a.m. to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity.

For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

