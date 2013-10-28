Recent Alton High School graduate Megan Fairless of Godfrey Il, started a new experience to help others while receiving an awesome T-shirt. XV "Fifteen" is where you can buy unique t-shirts designed by up and coming artist.

Every month, XV will have five new tees. And those shirts can only be bought in that month. After that, they’re retire, and can never be purchased again. But that’s not all of it. Out of those five Tees per

month, one will be featured, and 100% of the profits from that shirt will be donated to a charity selected by XV. The Designers of XV are local up and coming artist around the St. Louis Area. The artist will be receiving 50% of the profits off their own design to help them further themselves in their art.

So how did XV get its name? Well, the name is inspired by Romans 15:1: "We the strong ought to bear with the failings of the weak." This is central to everything XV stands for. We’re not better than anyone, so why should we pretend to be? And why can’t we align with those not as well off as us? We’re only human, after all. As for the “XV,” well, that’s ROMAN numerals for 15. Get it?

To check out more about XV "Fifteen" you can go to our website: xv.bigcartel.com

You can go like us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/XVShirts

or Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @shirtsbyxv

