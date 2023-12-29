Edwardsville Captures 10 Of 12 Events, Wins Dual Meet Over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 128-35 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys swimming team won 10 of the 12 events in taking a 128-35 dual meet win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic Thursday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The Tigers started out well in the meet as the top two 200-yard medley relay teams took the top two spots, with the team of Cohen Osborn, Daniel Wang, Eddie Myers and Andre Myers winning with a time of 1:49.58 and the team of Peyton LeVasseur, Alan Chen, Bryce Seymour and Nolan Csaszar taking second at 2:10.59. Edwardsville then went second, third and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, as Alex Ge was second at 2:02.19, Micah Finckbone was third at 2:45.45 and fourth place went to Csaszar at 2:46.32. The Tigers then took the top two spots in the 200-yard individual medley, with Gabe Frazier winning at 2:47.41, and Chen coming in second at 3:17.32. EHS head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said it was nice to have a mid-winter break meet against Routt Catholic. "We approached this one as training and put our guys in events they haven’t swum yet this season," he said. Article continues after sponsor message The Tigers then swept the 50-yard freestyle, with Eddie Myers winning at 22.38 seconds, Osborn was second at 22.61 seconds, and Ridge Batchelor was third at 26.10 seconds. Hunter Schlueter won the one-meter springboard diving with a score of 205.95 points and in the 100-yard butterfly. Jace Snyder was second at 1:18.97, with Csaszar third at 1:34.65 and Chen fourth at 1:46.16. Edwardsville swept the top three spots in the 100-yard freestyle, with Osborn winning at 50.86 seconds, Andre Myers was second at 52.73 seconds and LeVasseur came in third at 1:00.93. Eddie Myers won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:01.15, with Alex Ge coming in second at 5:51.67, and Frazier was fourth at 8:01.39. The 200-yard freestyle relay A team of Andre Myers, Seymour, Osborn and Eddie Myers won with a time of 1:37.29, with the B team of Batchelor, Frazier, Finckbone and Jared Ge came in third at 1:59.40. The Tigers earned another sweep in the 100-yard backstroke, as LeVasseur won at 1:09.18, Batchelor was second at 1:09.65 and Snyder was third at 1:22.74. Andre Myers won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:12.04, with Seymour third at 1:44.67. In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' A team of Snyder, Jared Ge, Alex Ge and Wang won at 4:09.28, with the B team of Grady Hagedorn, Finckbone, LeVasseur, and Batchelor being second at 4:26.14. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip