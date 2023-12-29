Edwardsville Captures 10 Of 12 Events, Wins Dual Meet Over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 128-35
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys swimming team won 10 of the 12 events in taking a 128-35 dual meet win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic Thursday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.
The Tigers started out well in the meet as the top two 200-yard medley relay teams took the top two spots, with the team of Cohen Osborn, Daniel Wang, Eddie Myers and Andre Myers winning with a time of 1:49.58 and the team of Peyton LeVasseur, Alan Chen, Bryce Seymour and Nolan Csaszar taking second at 2:10.59. Edwardsville then went second, third and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, as Alex Ge was second at 2:02.19, Micah Finckbone was third at 2:45.45 and fourth place went to Csaszar at 2:46.32. The Tigers then took the top two spots in the 200-yard individual medley, with Gabe Frazier winning at 2:47.41, and Chen coming in second at 3:17.32.
EHS head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said it was nice to have a mid-winter break meet against Routt Catholic.
The Tigers then swept the 50-yard freestyle, with Eddie Myers winning at 22.38 seconds, Osborn was second at 22.61 seconds, and Ridge Batchelor was third at 26.10 seconds. Hunter Schlueter won the one-meter springboard diving with a score of 205.95 points and in the 100-yard butterfly. Jace Snyder was second at 1:18.97, with Csaszar third at 1:34.65 and Chen fourth at 1:46.16.
Edwardsville swept the top three spots in the 100-yard freestyle, with Osborn winning at 50.86 seconds, Andre Myers was second at 52.73 seconds and LeVasseur came in third at 1:00.93. Eddie Myers won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:01.15, with Alex Ge coming in second at 5:51.67, and Frazier was fourth at 8:01.39. The 200-yard freestyle relay A team of Andre Myers, Seymour, Osborn and Eddie Myers won with a time of 1:37.29, with the B team of Batchelor, Frazier, Finckbone and Jared Ge came in third at 1:59.40.
The Tigers earned another sweep in the 100-yard backstroke, as LeVasseur won at 1:09.18, Batchelor was second at 1:09.65 and Snyder was third at 1:22.74. Andre Myers won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:12.04, with Seymour third at 1:44.67. In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' A team of Snyder, Jared Ge, Alex Ge and Wang won at 4:09.28, with the B team of Grady Hagedorn, Finckbone, LeVasseur, and Batchelor being second at 4:26.14.
