WOOD RIVER – March 15, 2018– Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for an “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

February’s winner is Xavier Collman. Xavier is a member EAWR bowling team and has participated in the WYSE competition. Xavier has received perfect attendance award, high honor roll, Illinois State Scholar, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He also spends a lot of time volunteering for his community. He volunteers at his church and at vacation bible school.

Following graduation, Xavier plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College then transfer to a university to study pharmacy.

Congratulations Xavier and we all wish you good luck in your future.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

