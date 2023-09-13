GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 30, JERSEY 41, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 52: Southwestern's Emma Wyman was the winner with a time of 20:08, but Marquette came out on tip in a triangular meet with Jersey and Southwestern.

Katie Johnson led the Explorers with a time of 21:35, with Lilly Hannigan in at 22:04, Paige Rister had a time of 22:35, Ava Certa was in at 25:22 and Cassidy Eccles was in at 25:42.

The top runners for the Panthers were Abby Fraley at 23:02, Taylor Woodring at 23:41, Ali Brooks was in at 25:25, Isabel Peterbaugh was timed in 25:44 and Addison Campbell had a time of 25:44.

To go along with Wyman's winning time, the Piasa Birds had Reagan Beilsmith in at 25:07, Maddie Gordon had a time of 25:41, Kaylin Holtoff was home at 26:37 and Layla Hall had a time of 29:40.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

JERSEY 31, GILLESPIE 44, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53: Jersey's Logan Wade won the boys race at Southwestern with a time of 17:24 as the Panthers won a quadrangular meet with Gillespie and Piasa Southwestern. Marquette had runners in the race, but not enough for a team score.

To go along with Wade's time, Kris Turnbaugh came in at 18:35 for the Panthers, while Matthew Bishop was in at 19:00, Jack Deist had a time of 19:18 and Kaden Strohbeck was in at 20:37.

The top runners for the Piasa Birds were Thor Springman at 18:31, with Garrett Beuttel om at 18:33. Bram Beuttel had a time of 20:56, Danny Hall came in at 23:16 and Zadh Rue came in at 23:20.

Braden Nash came up with a time of 20:34 for the Explorers, while Owen Page was in at 21:11 and Roger Zawod was in at 24:25.

