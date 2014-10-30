Name: Wyatt Maxwell

Parents: Zach and Christy Shilling

Weight: 8 lbs 9 oz

Birthdate: 10-13-2014

Time: 5:49 pm 

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: John and Vicky German of Cottage Hills, Kevin and Carol Syfert of Moro, John Shilling of Bunker Hill

Great-Grandparents: James German, Laura Malson of Cottage Hills, Melbourne & Jeanie Boger of Warsaw MO, Virginia Yakstis of Wood River, Roger Shilling of Carlyle, Il 

 