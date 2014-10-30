Wyatt Maxwell
October 30, 2014 2:41 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Wyatt Maxwell
Parents: Zach and Christy Shilling
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 8 lbs 9 oz
Birthdate: 10-13-2014
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 5:49 pm
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: John and Vicky German of Cottage Hills, Kevin and Carol Syfert of Moro, John Shilling of Bunker Hill
Great-Grandparents: James German, Laura Malson of Cottage Hills, Melbourne & Jeanie Boger of Warsaw MO, Virginia Yakstis of Wood River, Roger Shilling of Carlyle, Il