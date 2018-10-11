JERSEY - It was a night to remember for Jersey soccer player Wyatt Freand.

Jersey defeated Civic Memorial 6-2 Wednesday at Civic Memorial led by Freand’s four goals and an assist in the match. He also passed 100 points for his career and scored his 20th goal for the second consecutive season. He has 10 assists for this season. Freand had three goals in under 6 minutes starting around the 5-minute mark in the second half.

“We took a 1-0 lead on a nice goal by Wyatt from the left wing," Jersey head boys soccer coach Scott Burney said. "Then, we got flat a little bit. They (CM) were throwing two guys at the ball all the time and covering Wyatt and Andrew Kribs, our key scorers, very well. We made some changes at halftime, then got after it a bit. Our guys got hungry with three goals in six minutes.”

Civic Memorial led 2-1 at halftime and head coach Derek Jarman was disappointed his squad couldn’t hang on for the victory.

“The game is 80 minutes and we played the first 40 minutes very well and had some good shots,” he said. “The second half was totally different. Jersey responded in the second half. I told the guys when we up 2-1 the team that gets the next goal was going to win and I was right. It is disappointing, but we will regroup.”

Jersey hosts Columbia at 6:30 p.m. this upcoming Wednesday to begin regional play.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

