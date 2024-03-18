EDWARDSVILLE/COLLINSVILLE - WSIE 88.7 the Sound, St. Louis’ home for great Jazz, Smooth Jazz, Blues, Easy R&B and so much more, will feature its Second Annual Music Series on the fourth Saturday from April-September. The station broadcasts from the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

This year’s series lineup boasts, “An eclectic blend of music and artistry, reflective of the music that listeners enjoy on WSIE,” said WSIE General Manager Jason Church.

Included in the 2024 WSIE Music Series lineup are several St. Louis-based acts including Janet Evra, Tracer, The Ryan Marquez Quartet, The Lady J Huston Show, Soul Café, Black Magic: The Santana Experience, The Yacht Rockers and Deacon Dan: Tribute to Steely Dan.

The Series was created to fulfill several community needs. “The WSIE Music Series not only provides a nice outlet for music lovers in the Metro area to enjoy fantastic music, but it also gives our talented and hard-working St. Louis musicians another opportunity to perform in front of music fans,” explained Church. “It’s a fantastic way for our region to help support this heritage, community-supported radio station.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The first of six dates will be Saturday, April 27 at the Miner’s Historic Theatre, 204 W. Main St., Collinsville. The ticketed event will feature Janet Evra, Tracer, and The Ryan Marquez Quartet.

The remainder of the series will be presented on the fourth Saturday of the month, through September, on the outdoor amphitheater stage at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, 115 E. Clay St., Collinsville. Shows at Old Herald will have a suggested donation of $10 per entrant, in support of WSIE 88.7 the Sound.

More information on the Series can be found in the Calendar of Events at wsie.com.

WSIE 88.7 the Sound is a community-supported, non-profit, NPR, music station, featuring a rich blend of Jazz, Smooth Jazz, Blues and Easy R&B, among other “companion” genres of music. Listeners can tune in at 88.7 on their FM dial, online at wsie.com, on smart devices via the TuneIn app, or simply by asking their smart speaker to “play WSIE.” Donations can be made at wsie.com/support.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis

More like this: