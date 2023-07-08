EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s WSIE 88.7 The Sound FM, St. Louis’ home for jazz, smooth jazz, blues and easy R&B, has been chosen as one of the top three radio stations in St. Louis according to St. Louis Magazine’s A-List poll, now for three years in a row.

“It is an honor and a thrill to know that we have so many fans and supporters out there who love WSIE,” said Jason Church, general manager of WSIE. “To come in as a finalist three years in a row drives home the fact that WSIE is a staple when it comes to radio in the St. Louis region. People love this station, and it shows. We are so grateful for their support.”

WSIE was also a finalist in the radio personality (Jason Church) and radio show (The Jazz Collective with Jason Church) categories.

“One of our station slogans is ‘your break from the noise,’” Church added. “Our music is comprised of mostly instrumentals; it takes you on a journey wherever you want to go. It promotes healing and concentration. It’s great for working, studying, driving, dinner music, background for parties, etc. And it all comes with a nice groove to get your head nodding and your feet tapping. The music that we play is truly a universal language and we invite everyone to check us out.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The ever-growing listenership has brought on more exciting opportunities for the station. Tom ‘Papa’ Ray will be bringing his fan favorite “Soul Selector” program to WSIE on Monday evenings from 4-7 p.m. The station is also on track to purchase and install a new transmitter in the very near future, increasing the station’s reach further into Missouri including Warrenton, Sullivan and Fredericktown.

“This upgrade will give us a much-needed boost in getting this wonderful music as well as our SIUE spirit out there to tens of thousands of new listeners and we can’t wait to get it going,” Church concluded.

WSIE is available anytime at 88.7 FM in the St. Louis region, WSIE.com online, or via the TuneIn or Riverbender.com Radio app on your smart device or simply ask your smart speaker to “play WSIE”. To learn more about the station, how you can make a tax-deductible donation, or how your business can become an underwriter, visit WSIE.com.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

Photo: WSIE 88.7 The Sound FM

More like this: