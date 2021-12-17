EDWARDSVILLE – Being chosen to host an exclusive roundtable discussion focusing on the life and music of Miles Davis was an honor given to WSIE 88.7 “The Sound” by the Miles Davis (Arts) Festival.

WSIE, a non-profit, community-supported radio station based on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, aired the discussion moderated by on-air host Christiann in June. The recording is now available for online viewing on the Miles Davis Festival YouTube channel .

The conversation focuses on Miles Davis’ life and influence on the program’s guests and the music industry overall. The conversation included House of Miles East St. Louis board member Jason Brown, St. Louis Jazz/R&B vocalist Erika Johnson, Miles Davis’ nephew Vince Wilburn Jr., national trumpeter Russell Gunn, national trumpeter Keyon Harrold, legendary bassist Ron Carter and renowned pianist Ahmad Jamal.

The national exposure brought about by this interview helped WSIE gain new streaming listeners from around the country and around the world, increasing awareness for one of only 15 remaining Billboard-reporting stations in the United States in this genre.

“The ability to interview literal living legends was an amazing opportunity for us at WSIE,” said WSIE General Manager Jason Church. “We are thankful to be one of the few stations across the country helping to keep this music alive.”

WSIE 88.7 FM is the only station playing jazz, smooth jazz, blues, and easy R&B on a 24/7 basis in St. Louis and the Metro East.

The station is supported by donations and underwriter support of local businesses. To learn more about the station, donate, or learn how your business can become an underwriter, visit WSIE.com .

Photo: WSIE 88.7 “The Sound” logo.

