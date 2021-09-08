EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s WSIE 88.7 “The Sound” announces Robin Boyce as associate director of underwriting for the 50,000-watt non-commercial, public radio station.

A seasoned veteran in the St. Louis market, Boyce’s rich background as a media sales professional, journalist, and on-air personality will bolster WSIE’s efforts to become financially stable. She joins a staff that includes full-time General Manager Jason Church, full-time Chief Engineer Carlos Bedoya, and part-time Marketing/Underwriting professional Stephanie Lewis.

Boyce has significant experience with the jazz scene, but her experience goes well beyond the realm of Jazz, including stints at Radio One, Clear Channel Radio, Bonneville International, KETC Channel Nine, STL TV, and the City of St. Louis. Boyce also has an extensive background in education, which is fortuitous, being that WSIE is based on the SIUE campus.

According to WSIE General Manager Jason Church, hiring Boyce will be key in solidifying the future for this heritage St. Louis radio station. “Robin has a proven track record when it comes to selling this format,” he said. “She had great success when we worked together at 106.5 Smooth Jazz (WSSM) back in the mid-2000s, and I feel that success will translate to what we’re doing here at WSIE. This is a vital turning point in the story of WSIE. It is the beginning of a wonderful turnaround that will lead us toward growth sooner rather than later.”

Article continues after sponsor message

WSIE serves the greater St. Louis region with a thoughtful blend of jazz, smooth jazz, blues, and easy R&B, among other complementary genres of music. As the station branding says, WSIE is “your break from all the noise.” Many of the station’s faithful listeners have indicated that it has never been more important to enjoy and support a station like WSIE.

“WSIE is a healing station that plays healing music for the region,” said Boyce. “This station plays the kind of music I grew up on that makes me feel warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic.”

Boyce was hired as WSIE wraps up its 50th year on the air in the region. She recognizes and appreciates the role that WSIE plays in the local community. “WSIE, under the leadership of Jason Church, will continue to transcend time, providing timeless music that ties itself with what is going on locally and in today’s world,” she added. “This station provides music for several generations!”

WSIE is a non-commercial, community-supported, public radio station, located on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, which operates on funding generated by tax-deductible donations, grant awards, and underwriting partnerships. “The Sound,” just voted one of the top 3 radio stations in St. Louis by St. Louis Magazine 2021 Reader's Choice Awards, delivers a rich blend of jazz, smooth jazz, blues, and easy R&B to St. Louis and the Metro East. To learn more about how you can support WSIE 88.7 “The Sound,” visit wsie.com/support.

More like this: