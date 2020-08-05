ALTON - Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit will visit Alton from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, for a very special public opportunity to honor America’s veterans.

On Wednesday, August 12th, 2020, the local volunteers who bring Wreaths Across America to Alton National Cemetery will be hosting the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit as a kick-off to this year’s fundraising effort to lay wreaths throughout Alton National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America day, which is this December 19th. The Exhibit will be located at Riverfront Park, #1 Riverfront Drive, Alton.

These visits will be special chances for people to come by and get a free exhibit tour. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come join us as this is a unique opportunity to learn more about Wreaths Across America, the work being done to honor veterans and get a first-hand account of what it is like to deliver 2.5 million Wreaths on December 19th of this year and learn how is impacts families all across America. The goal of the WAA Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories, and interactive connections.

WAA takes great pride in its mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. The mobile Education Exhibit will help to teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military. All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community are invited and encouraged to speak with Wreaths Across America volunteers to learn more about the organization’s mission - Remember, Honor, Teach.

“The goal of The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to build community awareness and understanding of the organization's yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something with safety measures in place that is both educational and fun, while supporting and giving back to the community during this uncertain time.”

Amber Caron, a WAA spokesperson said, “I’m proud to have the opportunity to mimic the courage and valor of our country's veterans by forging ahead with this event and offering folks the hope we can still be united for a great cause. I'm also hopeful that families use this as an opportunity to teach community spirit, as well as having significant meaning for so many.”

This event is open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mobile Exhibit Travels To Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit will visit Bloomington from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, for a very special public opportunity to honor America’s veterans.

Evergreen Memorial cemetery will hosting the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit. The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be located at 302 East Miller Street in Bloomington, offering FREE tours to the public.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

