WOOD RIVER - An important bargaining session for the Wood River Education Association and the Wood River-Hartford Board of Education is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Ric Stephenson, a spokesperson for the Illinois Education Association for this region, said the WREA will be offering a monetary proposal that closely matches the board’s previous proposal.

“It is the hope of WREA’s bargaining team that these lengthy negotiations can conclude before a new year begins,” he said.

Members of the Wood River Education Association rejected a recent contract offer from the Wood River Hartford School District Board by a 95 percent vote and asked to go back to the bargaining table.

The union has been without a contract since August. The union has said the problem is that the offer limits the amount of money being offered to 10 senior educational support personnel for the last two years of the agreement.

The union has stated the offer provides four of the most senior teachers in the district only one quarter of one percent raise $200 or less in year one of the contract. During the final two years there is not a raise planned either year for that part of the staff. The union has indicated it wants a fair treatment for all members.

