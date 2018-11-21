ALTON - Celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering with your friends and family in Downtown Alton at the Green Gift Bazaar. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club and the YWCA to continue the tradition of “going green” - don’t miss this special occasion to share the historic downtown shopping & dining experience with your loved ones this holiday season.

The 16th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring 36 eco-artisans and green vendors, will be held on Saturday, November 24th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA of Alton, located at 304 E. 3rd St. in Alton. At the event shoppers will be able to shop local and keep their money “home for the holidays”. Why go through the hassle of Black Friday or risk impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday? Instead, make this season’s gift giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.

Article continues after sponsor message

There is no entry fee to shop, and a free holiday craft activity will be provided – kids can make scrap ribbon Christmas trees at the Sierra Club booth to stay entertained while their parents shop. Live entertainment will be provided by multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lippincott. Free gift wrapping will be available on-site, not only for gifts purchased at the bazaar but also for any items purchased at locally-owned stores! Shoppers can also bring their non-working holiday lights to be recycled.

A sampling of the Earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event is as follows, all handcrafted, recycled, made in the USA or Fair Trade: unique jewelry and art using a variety of upcycled materials, recycled content t-shirts and hats; Sierra Club logo coffee mugs and bumper stickers, quirky ornaments, wands & fairies, mineral make-up, herbal teas, handmade all-natural organic bath and body products, fused glass pendants and trinket bowls, tie-dyed organic cotton scarves, cutting boards and handmade wood products, apothecary items, handmade foaming soaps and bath fizzes, hand screen-printed tea towels and pillows, homemade hydrosols, re-purposed fabric sachets, fine art nature photography, fish prints, walking sticks, wood sculptures, wooden coasters and bookmarks, dog toys, essential oil roller balls, knit & crochet items, wool mittens and fingerless gloves. aprons and totes made from mens shirts, children's embroidered jean jackets & baby bibs, candles, bags and belts, ceramics, wood smoked pretzels, African Arts and Crafts, handmade baskets from natural reed, hardwood kitchen utensils, Rosie Wraps and hair accessories, repurposed clothing, clean-crafted/organic/biodynamic wine, alpaca wear including hats, gloves, scarves, and socks plus alpaca yarn and raw alpaca fiber, chemical-free cleaning products, author-signed novels, handcrafted leather journals & wooden boxes, polished stone gifts, and plant starts.

For more information please visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this:

Related Video: