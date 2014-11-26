(Alton, IL) Bring the family, gather some friends and come to Alton between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Alton for a full day of shopping and dining. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club and the YWCA to continue the tradition of “going green” and supporting the downtown shopping experience this holiday season.

The 12th annual Green Gift Bazaar will feature 27 eco-artisans and green vendors, and will be held on Saturday, November 29th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA of Alton, located at 304 E. 3rd St. in Alton. At the event shoppers will also be able to pick up a flier and map that features sale information for a wide assortment of downtown retailers and restaurants to encourage shopping local and keeping your money “home for the holidays”!

There is no entry fee to shop at the Green Gift Bazaar, and holiday craft activities will be provided to keep kids entertained while their parents shop. Live entertainment will be provided by multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lippincott. Don’t miss this special occasion to share a holiday shopping tradition in your Downtown with family and friends. For more information please visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.

Below is a list of our earth-friendly vendors and some of the great gift ideas that they will be offering at the event:

reLoved Leather Designs - unique cuff bracelets that have been repurposed from old leather belts and vintage or estate jewelry, handpicked by the artist and carefully reInvented into a modern, contemporary wearable art jewelry.

Gaia's Cure – handmade organic health care and beauty products that use essential oils, including antibiotic rub, immune booster, natural decongestant, fluoride free toothpaste and lotions

Fleabags - gift bags, shopping bags, lunch bags of all shapes and sizes, accent pillows, and yoga mat bags that are all handmade from fabrics and materials that would otherwise be in the landfill.

Kerry Ellen - decoupaged gift boxes that are made from recycled paper and decoupaged with museum quality art gift wrap

Carney Dirt - thumb pianos, also referred to as kalimbas, made from re-purposed materials, down to the wood, screws, nails, bicycle spokes and rake tines. They are decorated and finished by hand with a wood burner, acrylic wash and a thin coat of beeswax for natural protection, as well as other various up-cycled/re-purposed goods ranging from magnets, clothing, jewelry, wall art, lawn art, etc.

The Smelly Gypsy - all natural handmade goat milk soap using only the most natural ingredients, and no artificial scents or colorants. I gather herbs from my farm to add to the soap for color and texture. I also make all natural lip balms, deodorants and body butters. Beeswax and honey in the lip balms are sourced locally, often from our own bees.

Frost Avenue – handmade kitchen linens and wall decor with a retro vibe, including aprons, childrens' paint smocks, hand towels, cloth napkins, and oven mitts/hotpads. We also make vintage chalkware reproduction wall hangings, pins, and magnets as well as apparel items, including T-shirts, baby bibs, and winter hats.

General Grass - Hand made hemp jewelry, all one-of-a-kind pieces made from recycled old and broken jewelry and other recycled items.

Edge Services - Author autographed novels based on Illinois archeological sites along the Mississippi River, as well as stone carvings and other small stone gifts

Nueva Dia Alpacas Midwest – warm, comfortable clothing made from alpaca fiber, which is eco-friendly because it is a natural fiber, biodegradable, does not require harsh chemicals to process (where sheep's wool has lanolin that has to be removed before spinning)

KarMel Scentsations - hand poured sox way candles and melts, as well as scented oils, aroma beads and air fresheners. Featuring approximately 100 different scents, including fall & Christmas scents.

Copes Country Soaps - handmade soaps and bath products made from plant based, sustainable ingredients

Blair Lair Studios – handmade ceramic bowls and pendants, jewelry, photo cards, Henna body and clothing art, tie dye, screen-printed, felted, and Indigo-dyed apparel, painted and decoupage items, crochet and knitted scarves, bowls, and wash clothes, soap, bath bombs, and more.

Uniquk Gifts and Handicrafts – “Bananimals” (animals made out of banana fiber), baskets, beaded animal figurines, authentic African masks, soapstone products, nativity scenes, figurines made from recycled wire and bottle tops, djembe drums

Karibou Designs – uses upcycled materials to make aprons, dog collars, baby blankets and neck wraps for sore muscles (used heated or cold) filled with organic flax seed and fragranced with organic lavender, balsam fir or cinnamon & cloves.

The Moments Matter - Etched wine bottles made into olive oil dispensers, Tee-Bags = upcycled tee shirt bags, mini magnets and lemon lavender sugar scrub

It Works Global - all natural, plant based health & wellness products

Craft Garden – items made from recycled blue jeans, including cowboy boot stockings and ornaments. Plus recycled wine totes, purses, aprons, coasters, felt-ornaments and dish towels. Recycled mink coats made into mink flip flops.

Sierra Club – 2015 nature calendars and t-shirts with environmental messages

J&J Chocolate Chalet – chocolates that are made with certified Fair Trade chocolate; each piece is handmade with the artisan flair of gourmet tastes.

Painted Sky Pottery – handmade pottery: dinner sets, mugs, and entertaining sets, in addition to recycled bottle incense burners.

Smooth Stone Studios - making jewelry from recycled sterling silver for 8 years, which incorporate beach stones and beach glass found in local rivers and creeks. Also, a line of soy candles using recycled wine bottles.

LLCotton - items made from odds and ends fabric and upholstery remnants, including market bags, eye glass cases, scarves, and purses.

First Rule Brew Co. – handmade beer, bomber, and wine carriers made of scrap oak from a local company.

Alton Acoustic Arts – handmade clothing for adults, kids and babies: tie dye, patchwork, and bellbottoms. Also jewelry, air plants, upcycled home décor and music lesson gift certificates

Grassroots Grocery – purchase a membership in Alton’s emerging co-operative grocery store that is set to open in early Spring – locally grown & healthy food makes a great gift!

The Gift Box – Landmark Coasters made from recycled floor tiles

