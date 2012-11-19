SWITCH Lighting(TM) Chooses Batteries Plus(R) as Retail Partner for Award-Winning LED Light Bulb

St. Louis, MO -- In a move that marks a major milestone in the nation's transition to energy-efficient lighting, SWITCH Lighting(TM), the maker of the first true LED replacement for the incandescent light bulb, announced today that its award-winning, highly-anticipated LED light bulbs are now available at over 350 participating Batteries Plus stores nationwide.

The SWITCH60, a 60 watt-equivalent A-type LED bulb, is currently available for purchase at the St. Louis Batteries Plus locations while the SWITCH40 and SWITCH75, 40 watt-equivalent and 75 watt-equivalent LED bulbs, will be available in the coming months.

SWITCH Lighting executives say they chose Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery and light bulb franchise, as a national retail partner for mainstream market distribution because of its highly-trained store owners and staff who can best educate customers on all aspects of the light bulb.

"We're thrilled to announce Batteries Plus as a national retail partner," said Tracy Bilbrough, CEO of SWITCH Lighting. "SWITCH has worked hard to bring our bulbs to market and we know that Batteries Plus is the perfect showcase for our family of products. Franchise owners and employees are given extensive training on light bulbs and LED technology, so we know their retail and business customers will be in good hands."

SWITCH LED bulbs provide the same warm, familiar glow of an incandescent light bulb with the same light output while using up to 80% less energy. They fit into standard light sockets, are dimmable, and can be used in the same manner as any incandescent or compact fluorescent light bulb - in any orientation, any fixture and any location. SWITCH bulbs pose no environmental hazards and have no toxic ingredients (unlike the mercury found in CFLs). The company's proprietary LQD Cooling System offers the best thermal management in the industry, using an innovative blend of proprietary technologies - a coolant made of liquid-silicone and a patented, highly reliable, and efficient driver - and overall electronic design.

SWITCH's bulbs last up to 25 times longer than an incandescent light bulb - up to 25,000 hours - and the SWITCH60, for example, saves consumers approximately $130 on an energy bill over the light bulb's lifetime depending on usage.

They've been widely praised for their sleek industrial design and have even been featured as a work of art in several art galleries. In addition, the SWITCH75 was a Consumer Electronics Show 2012 Innovations Honoree, was named by TIME Magazine as one of the 50 Best Inventions of 2011 and also received a silver rating in the prestigious Edison 2012 Awards.

"We pride ourselves on selling products that are on the forefront of technology and those that can help our customers save money - SWITCH LED light bulbs will definitely help us accomplish both of these goals," said Steve Donnell, local Batteries Plus franchise owner. "Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) are considered the best energy-saving lighting option, and SWITCH LED light bulbs are an exact replacement for old incandescent light bulbs. There's no compromise - consumers can use them in any orientation - fully enclosed and even recessed - anywhere, to provide light indoors and outdoors. SWITCH LED light bulbs are also compatible with most standard

dimmers," said Donnell.

"As federal legislation mandating better energy-saving light bulbs continues to take effect - gradually phasing out most incandescent light bulbs in the marketplace by 2014 - consumers and businesses will be seeking an equivalent replacement light bulb. We're proud to offer our retail and business customers the best LED light bulb on the market," said Donnell.

Donnell owns six Batteries Plus in the St. Louis area (Chesterfield, Ballwin, South County, St. Peters, Creve Coeur, Florissant) and one in Fairview Heights, IL. A longtime leader in the St. Louis battery replacement market Donnell's Batteries Plus stores began adding light bulbs to their offerings in May of 2010. Along with the new product, new training was added. Making sure all his store owners and staff are as knowledgeable on all aspects of lighting as they are on batteries. It was his goal to be the premier source for light bulbs of all kinds for his customers, both retail consumers and businesses. This expertise will be needed as the federal mandates create huge demand for energy-efficient lighting. With access to more than 40,000 types of batteries, light bulbs and accessories, Batteries Plus has the widest selection of battery and light bulb products available and offers unmatched service to consumers, businesses, and government

entities at the national and local levels. With its highly trained staff and its growing concentration of franchises around the country, the chain has been well-positioned to take the lead in light bulb sales and education as it has done for batteries over the past three decades.

About SWITCH Lighting

SWITCH Lighting(TM) is dedicated to innovative design and technologies that create cost-effective, long-lasting, energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for consumers and businesses. SWITCH Lighting is backed by VantagePoint Capital Partners and advised by Cradle to Cradle(R) writer and sustainability expert Bill McDonough. The company is privately held (incorporated as Switch Bulb Company, Inc.) and headquartered in San Jose, California. For the latest information about SWITCH Lighting and SWITCH products, please visit http://www.switchlightingco.com/ . Follow SWITCH on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/switchlightbulb or like them on Facebook at:

www.facebook.com/switchlightbulbs .

