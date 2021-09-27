ALTON - World-renowned artist Joe Miller, originally from Staunton, is off and running as of Monday with his street mural project at the intersection of State and 3rd Streets in Alton.

Miller now lives in Chicago. He attended Lewis & Clark Community College and received his Master's in Fine Arts degree from the University of Chicago. Miller has done large-scale mural projects throughout Chicago, across the U.S., and all over the world.

The area on State Street and Alton has been blocked off for the next four days for Miller to build his street mural. Miller started the project on Sunday.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said she is "super excited" about Miller's work and what the result on State Street will be when finished. McGibany was on hand Monday morning to observe Miller's work and help out in any way she could.

"Joe has an entire two coats of the base down and today starts with a color," McGibany said. "It will take him at least two more days to finish the project. It is not going to look exactly like the rendering. What people saw was a past piece of his superimposed on our street. This is going to be an original all-new design.

"Joe's style is radiating dots and different color schemes. He has done murals all over the world, from Berlin, Melbourne, and now Alton. He approached us about a year ago and had his eye on walls on buildings, but couldn't make those happen. For now, we got him now on this project and hopefully will get him back for a building wall in the future."

