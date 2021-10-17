ST. LOUIS REGION – World Wide Technology Raceway – the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region – will host its second and final Run-What-Ya-Brung Saturday of the 2021 season on October 23. The event will feature a $500-to-win competition for electric-powered cars.

Although electric cars have participated in Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink street-legal events in the past, this is the first time in WWTR history an organized race for EVs – with prize money – will be held at the Madison, Illinois, track.

EV owners drag-racing these silent cars is not new. Drag racing legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits – a man who literally owned WWTR’s victory lane through the late 1970s and early 1980s – has been developing battery-powered dragsters for almost a decade and the 89-year-old racer set a world record in 2019 at 189 miles per hour.

Also on the October 23 bill is roll racing (drag racing from a rolling start) and the VP Heads-up Series (Streetcar, Stick Shift, and Top Gun).

Gates will open at 8 a.m. with racing starting at 9 a.m.

Saturday, October 23 – “Run-What-Ya-Brung Saturday featuring electric car drag racing

VP Heads-up classes: Streetcar, Stick Shift, and Top Gun only.

8 a.m. – Gates open.

Article continues after sponsor message

8 a.m. -- Tech inspection.

9-11 a.m. -- Roll racing.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Drag racing.

11:30 a.m. -- VP Heads-up classes time trials.

1 p.m. – First round of VP Heads-up classes eliminations.

2:30 p.m. -- $500-to-win electric car gambler race.

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, a recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue, and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. The 2021 season marks Francois’ 10th year as owner and CEO of WWTR.

More like this: