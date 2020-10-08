ST. LOUIS REGION – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today received the Track Award during the 13th annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity awards ceremony. Due to the pandemic, this year’s award ceremony was a virtual event.

Track Award: World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) – The raceway partnered on a youth outreach program with the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation (JJK), NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion and NASCAR Acceleration Nation. During the summer of 2019, WWT Raceway personnel visited JJK’s center along with NASCAR drivers, and have also assisted with an iRacing program at JJK. More than 11,000 children and their families were treated to a day at the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor. It represents a collective, focused and sustained effort by our team, our partners and the entire community,” said WWTR owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “When I first took over the facility in 2011, it was imperative that the track become a shining light for the Metro East region of St. Louis, signaling opportunity for all. This award indicates we’re on the right path.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is not new. For nine years, we’ve worked with local schools to make meaningful introductions to motorsports, to identify its many career paths and to ultimately provide jobs in auto racing. We’ve worked closely with Jackie Joyner-Kersee and the JJK Center to bring racing to her kids via STEM educational programs. Our karting complex and related programs are designed to provide hands-on experience and the ability to compete at the grassroots level, with scholarship programs to further reduce barriers.

“Last year, we were blessed to have Dave Steward and World Wide Technology become an invaluable partner, growing the good in the St. Louis region and setting an example for what is possible in communities elsewhere.

“I want to thank the France Family and NASCAR for their continued leadership and for recognizing World Wide Technology Raceway for its commitment to a more diverse and inclusive motorsports community. The foundation is set, strong and it's only the beginning.”

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

