ST. LOUIS – NASCAR has moved the Daytona 500 to Monday, February 19, due to inclement weather. World Wide Technology Raceway’s Daytona 500 watch party now is scheduled for Monday afternoon at Top Shooters Sports Bar in Columbia, Illinois. The party begins at 1 p.m. with the race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Central. Top Shooters Sports Bar is located at 531 Old Rte. 3, Columbia, IL 62236.

Race fans will view the 500 on Top Shooters’ jumbo screens, enjoy beer specials and win prizes – including tickets to WWTR’s NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 and enter to win a VIP Experience.

The iconic Daytona 500 was born in 1959 at the then-new Daytona International Speedway and is the annual kickoff of the NASCAR Cup Series season. It was dubbed “The Great American Race” by broadcaster Ken Squier, who persuaded CBS to televise the race live and flag-to-flag in 1979. That thrilling broadcast with a made-for-Hollywood ending catapulted the sport of stock car racing into national prominence. A visit to Daytona’s victory lane and the race’s coveted Harley J. Earl Trophy are the holy grails of every NASCAR driver.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to WWTR on Sunday, June 2, for the third annual Enjoy Illinois 300. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 will kick off the race weekend on Saturday, June 1. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the speedway’s ticket office at (618) 215-8888 or online at www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTRaceway on social media.

Ludacris, rising country music star Riley Green and Adam Wainwright will headline the third annual Confluence Music Festival at WWTR during NASCAR Weekend. They will be joined on multiple stages by more than 30 national and local acts, including Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson & Cowboy Troy, Brittney Spencer and Tim Dugger. Your race ticket is your concert ticket, your concert ticket is your race ticket. Adult Sunday ticket packages start at just $67.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

