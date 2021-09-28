MADISON - As you may know, World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) has solidified its standing as a premier motorsports venue as NASCAR officials announced Wednesday they have awarded the 1.25-mile oval in metropolitan St. Louis a highly coveted date on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

To be officially titled at a later date, the NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR will take place Sunday, June 5, 2022, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 p.m. CT. Adding the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series to WWTR’s portfolio further heightens St. Louis’ status as a motorsports destination, and is a significant win for the raceway – the only one in the U.S. to host major events from the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA.

We are asking you to help us plan for the event by participating in this survey; https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GNK6G5M. Everyone who registers in our NASCAR fan forum will receive a coupon good for the inaugural race program. Survey will close on October 1, 2021.

