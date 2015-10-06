Senior Services Plus hosts local providers on October 16th

On Friday, October 16th, 2015, Senior Services Plus is hosting a presentation for World Food Day. From 11:00am-12:00pm, hear from local food providers Grassroots Grocery and the Sierra Club (La Vista Farms) on how their efforts fight hunger in the Riverbend Area.

The presenters will touch on hunger on a global scale as well as what they have done to avoid “food deserts” and provide produce on a local basis.

Attendees will also learn about SSP’s Garden Club, “The Compassionate Gardeners”, and plans for bringing a year-round supply of fresh produce to the area

No RSVP is required to attend, but individuals are being asked to bring a canned food item that can be donated to a local pantry.

For more information on this presentation, call 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

